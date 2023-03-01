The Dollar Jumps Back

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.49K Followers

Summary

  • Bank shares remain under pressure today. The Topix bank index fell 0.75% today to take the weekly loss to 1.5% after a 10.55% drop last week.
  • The STOXX 600 bank index in Europe is off 5.7% today, its biggest loss of the week. It is off 2% this week after falling 13.4% last week.
  • Equity markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and US futures are lower.
  • The dollar's downside momentum has stalled, suggesting that it may recover some of the ground lost recently.
  • The euro twice in the past two days pushed through $1.09, only to be turned away. Similarly, sterling pushed above $1.23 but has failed to close above it.

American Dollar Sign Standing Over A Financial Graph

hallojulie

Overview

The pendulum of market expectations has swung dramatically and now looks for a 100 bp cut in the Fed funds target this year. That seems extreme. At the same time, the dollar's downside momentum has stalled, suggesting that the dollar may

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.49K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.