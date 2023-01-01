ICSH: STIP Looks More Attractive If You're Looking To Park Cash

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • Adding duration and inflation protection are two important reasons to consider switching from the iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF to the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF.
  • STIP has a higher effective duration, a better credit quality, but also higher volatility compared to ICSH.
  • We believe STIP is currently more attractive than ICSH due to its higher expected returns and better credit quality.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

With the Federal Reserve hinting that they are getting close to the end of this interest rate tightening campaign, it probably makes sense to add a little bit of duration to fixed income investments. That includes short-term bond ETFs such

Chart
Data by YCharts

STIP ETF Portfolio Characteristics

iShares - STIP ETF

ICSH Portfolio Characteristics

iShares - ICSH ETF

ICSH Sustainability Characteristics

iShares - ICSH ETF

ICSH Credit Quality

iShares - ICSH ETF

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.24K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.