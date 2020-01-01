Synchrony Financial: Regional Headwinds Overblown, Creating Great Value Opportunity

Mar. 24, 2023 9:13 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)
Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
777 Followers

Summary

  • Regional bank problems have lowered stock prices across the financial sector.
  • Synchrony Financial has declined over 16% from this and had downward pressure from worsening credit metrics.
  • I believe Synchrony is well-positioned to weather the regional banking issue and that the credit metrics are just returning to the mean.
  • This could be a great chance to buy for a long-term hold position.

Portrait of young woman holding credit card while sitting with laptop computer at the table at home

RealPeopleGroup

Introduction

With bank turmoil at the forefront of the news cycle, there are guaranteed to be deals available in the financial sector. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) may be one of these deals that have popped up, as the stock is

Synchrony Financial Income Statement

Synchrony Financial Income Statement (SEC.gov)

Synchrony Financial Purchase Volume & NIM

Synchrony Financial Purchase Volume & NIM (SEC.gov)

Synchrony Financial Credit Metrics

Synchrony Financial Credit Metrics (SEC.gov)

This article was written by

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
777 Followers
Graduate from Plymouth State UniversityB.S. Business Admin./Minor EconomicsRetail Investor Long Term (5+ years) & Value Strategy

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.