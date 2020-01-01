RealPeopleGroup

Introduction

With bank turmoil at the forefront of the news cycle, there are guaranteed to be deals available in the financial sector. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) may be one of these deals that have popped up, as the stock is down by 16%. While credit card banks have seen worsening credit metrics over the past year, it seems to me to be just a return to pre-pandemic normals, therefore, I believe these banks can offer a twofold overreaction on these headwinds helping to knock down valuations. Synchrony is in a great position with higher reserves left over from the pandemic and should perform well next year, even with what's in the news.

Synchrony Has Slowly Returned To Normalcy

Synchrony Financial Income Statement (SEC.gov)

Synchrony has been slowly returning back to pre-covid performance on all fronts. Net interest income is down by about 7% from 2019 but has grown 8.5% since 2020. Some of the drop in interest income over the years has been due to the loss of contracts. Along with this, provision for losses has declined to be back in line with more normal years of operation. And along with this, net income is healthy at around $3 billion. Overall, looking at the income statement shows a credit card bank that is operating close to 2019 levels again.

Synchrony Financial Purchase Volume & NIM (SEC.gov)

Much of the rebound has to do with how net interest income has grown as well as how much provision for losses is to be recorded. These two factors were rather variable during the pandemic period until recently. As can be seen above, purchase volume has rebounded significantly since the pandemic and the sale of the Walmart portfolio in 2020. Since then, purchase volume has grown by 29.5%. This is along with a hawkish Fed, that has pushed net interest margins up by 134 basis points since 2020. These two factors have attributed to the rebound in net interest income at Synchrony in 2022.

Synchrony Financial Credit Metrics (SEC.gov)

The other factor that has been variable since 2020 is the provision for losses. Originally overshooting the negative effects of the pandemic on the credit portfolio, Synchrony recorded low provisions in 2021 to lower the reserve. This can be seen in the allowance ratio spiking from 6.42% to 12.54%, back down to 10.3% today. So why hasn't Synchrony continued to lower reserves, and are provisions likely to remain in the $3 billion range? After having record low charge-off and delinquency rates for the past few years, the trend in these metrics is returning to normal. Across all credit card banks, charge-offs and delinquency have slowly and steadily increased. This is in part due to the high inflationary environment paired with Fed rate hikes. Therefore, Synchrony feels it is safe to keep the allowance ratio higher than normal for longer. With credit metrics slowly worsening, the recent banking turmoil will also keep Synchrony from lowering reserves further.

Altogether, Synchrony is likely to keep steady at a 10% allowance ratio and with provision for losses of around $3-4 billion a year. With interest rates increasing and the economy at close to full employment, I see purchase volumes remaining steady or growing further and net interest margins increasing. This paired with stable provisions should allow for net income growth.

With Banking Under Pressure, Is Now A Good Time To Buy?

With the new cycle focused on shuttering regional banks, is it a good time to get into credit card-focused banks like Synchrony? Synchrony has seen over a 16% decline in value this month on the back of this news and rising credit metrics. I believe both narratives to be a bit blown out of proportion. Trading at around $30 a share, the stock is at a P/BV of 1.25x, has a P/E of 4.1x, and has a 3% yield to boot. There is more risk in being a retail credit card lender in the current economic environment, but with reserves still higher and a CET1 of 15.6%, I have faith in the health of this bank. With all of this information, I think Synchrony is fairly valued and could be a good buy for a long-term investment.

Conclusion

With the current issues with regional banks along with an upward trend in credit metrics, you can buy strong credit card banks at a nice valuation. Synchrony is positioned well to withstand the current headwinds, with an allowance ratio of 10% and credit metrics still below 2019 levels. At 1.25x book value and dropping as the regional bank problems drag on, this bank could be a great buy over the long run.