imyskin/iStock via Getty Images

On 1. February, Novo Nordisk ("Novo") (NVO) released its Q4 (FY22) results and annual report. FY23 guidance was raised amid improving supply chains (that previously hindered launches of its wildly successful obesity drug, Wegovy) and continuous buoyant demand of GLP-1 agonist therapeutics (e.g. Ozempic, Rybelsus). Overall, it was the type of Quarter that investors have become accustomed to from Novo in recent years. Such, it is easy to forget the troubles the business was in during 2015-2017.

The purpose of this article is chiefly to use Novo Nordisk's FY22 as a springboard for longer term considerations to the NVO investment case, such as strategy and pipelines.

1) Briefly recapping the Novo Nordisk investment case

First, it is worthwhile returning to our original thesis, benefiting new readers (to familiarize oneself) and ourselves (as we make conclusions based on this framing).

Briefly, the Novo Nordisk investment case:

Secular tailwinds : Diabetes, a chronic illness associated with age, weight, and high blood pressure, is fuelled by modern lifestyles. The number of diabetic people is expected to grow by 46% by 2040.

: Diabetes, a chronic illness associated with age, weight, and high blood pressure, is fuelled by modern lifestyles. The number of diabetic people is expected to grow by 46% by 2040. Dominant position : Since commercialization, the insulin market has been largely dominated by two players: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly (LLY). With Sanofi (SNY), these firms supply c.90% of insulin in the US and remain industry-leaders in novel therapies.

: Since commercialization, the insulin market has been largely dominated by two players: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly (LLY). With Sanofi (SNY), these firms supply c.90% of insulin in the US and remain industry-leaders in novel therapies. Barriers to entry : Dominance, scale, and focus creates a moat, from research to distribution.

: Dominance, scale, and focus creates a moat, from research to distribution. Optionality : A deep understanding of diabetes extends to risk factors like obesity and cardiovascular disease.

: A deep understanding of diabetes extends to risk factors like obesity and cardiovascular disease. Recurring revenue : Chronic illnesses require constant treatments and medication.

: Chronic illnesses require constant treatments and medication. Industry-leading margins, returns, and balance sheet.

Our thesis is driven by uptake of new diabetes therapies like GLP-1s handsomely offsetting declining insulin sales from pricing and volume pressure. We suspect scale advantages sooner force out branded insulin competitors like Sanofi before Novo. Insulin is crucial to Novo capturing diabetics' journey, as insulin is the ultimate endpoint. GLP-1s are of higher value to patients (pre-insulin) because of better outcomes and to Novo because of higher unit prices and by extending diabetics' treatable life. Moreover, Novo is beginning to utilize competencies gained over its 100-year history to expand into adjacent areas like obesity. Its focus is a key advantage and reason for our conviction. So far, new market dynamics appear similar to insulin: limited competition, scale efficiencies, and durable growth. Finally, its track record of margins, capital allocation, and returns gives confidence that shareholder interests are aligned with business objectives - where Novo has a long-term majority shareholder in the Novo Nordisk Foundation (28% ownership, 77% voting rights).

2) Q4 and FY22 overview

Already covered in articles by Leon Laake, Novo reported 16% and 18% year-on-year sales and EPS growth, respectively, with guidance upgrades for FY23 - at 16% (mid) YoY operating profit growth. The US accounted for a lot of this, even when excluding DKK-USD weakening, as GLP-1s and Obesity Care - including Wegovy, now supply chain issues are resolved - experienced very strong demand. Market share also increased for GLP-1s and Obesity Care, to 55% and 64% (94% in North America), respectively. This is likely short-term, as competition like Mounjaro (Eli Lilly) comes to market.

Why is the US and the rest of the world (Figure 2) adopting GLP-1s so fast? In short, because it delivers better diabetes outcomes and is being used as an 'off label' obesity drug. First, diabetes (we dug into this in some depth in our previous article). Diabetics can prolong natural insulin production with GLP-1s (the drug), which encourages secretion of incretins (GLP-1s, the hormone) and thus proper pancreatic function.

Figure 1: One of the most insightful graphics presented by Novo in recent years. GLP-1s and insulin are both complementary and substitutes. (Novo Nordisk)

A consequence of encouraging secretion of such hormones is appetite sequestration, hence the obesity angle. Wegovy, the Novo weight loss drug, is derived from semaglutide (a.k.a. GLP-1s) but supply chain issues have prompted patients to use Ozempic as an alternative. Safe to say, the obesity market is far larger than diabetes, particularly if governments get on board - discussed in our last Novo article. What's more, GLP-1s appear to improve cardiovascular and renal function.

Figure 2: It is clear GLP-1 growth isn't exclusive to the US, but at scale it drives most group growth. (Novo Nordisk)

Reflecting on the quarter, it was largely as expected. Positive news flow and studies pointed to the GLP-1 opportunity being bigger than imagined. The 'law of large numbers' (business definition) has yet to be realized as Novo crosses 83B DKK (~12B USD) in GLP-1 sales, eclipsing peak insulin sales. How long will growth continue is a valid question. Frankly, it seems like not even Novo knows, however FY23 guidance and commentary indicates double-digit sales growth over short/mid-term.

3) It wasn't long ago Novo Nordisk was out of favor with investors…

Driven by the growth discussed, the past four years for Novo have been stellar.

Data by YCharts

Consequently, it is easy to forget the previous four years were less than stellar. This period was characterized by uncertainty, amid insulin therapeutics coming off-patent and pipelines, designed to offset, looking shaky.

Data by YCharts

In the USA, the market environment is becoming increasingly challenging and contract negotiations for 2017 have reflected an intensifying price competition... The advent of biosimilars is now having a significant impact in the U.S. (former CEO Lars Rebien Sorensen, per Reuters, 2016)

During 2015-2017, approval and subsequent uptake of GLP-1 agonist drugs like Ozempic was slower than expected. Additionally, there were disappointing developments in its Rare Disease and cardiovascular disease pipelines - both still to materialize. Novo's share price fell as much as 43%.

To our mind, there are a few takeaways.

First, slow growth means greater focus on pipelines. Novo has seen its fortunes radically change, with Ozempic and Wegovy due to go off-patent in 2026 and 2031, respectively, at the earliest. Barring any regulatory intervention, the Novo pipeline is unlikely to be in investors' focus. Slow growth seems unlikely. How quickly fortunes change!

Second, it puts today's lofty valuation in some perspective. Even in periods of low sentiment, Novo has commanded a premium valuation relative to peers. Today's lofty expectations are reflected in its high valuation. For would-be investors, this implies low forward returns, but we, as long-term shareholders, are fortunate to weigh this less. This is because our valuation at book cost sits at a market multiple where FCF (EPS) per share growth are better predictors of future returns - meeting our 12.5% hurdle.

Data by YCharts

Third, it puts in perspective just how serendipitous GLP-1s were for Novo!

4) Things we are keeping an eye on, short-term and longer-term

Should history rhyme, how could this happen? The key risk for the Novo story we see is an unwinding of growth, prompted by adverse regulation, public relations, or health outcomes. Its high valuation amplifies any consequences borne by these risks - for investors.

Regulatory risks mostly concern the broadening of insurance coverage for patients, and authorization and promotion of therapeutics by governments and healthcare bodies, respectively. Coverage (in the US) for diabetics - using insulin and semaglutide - is already widespread, with rebates being typically provided to insurers like UnitedHealth (UNH) and CVS Aetna (CVS). A side note: marked increases in rebates paid to insurers explains the paradox of lower take-rates for Novo amid rising insulin prices (Figure 5). Reader explanations of this trend would be much appreciated! Pricing of drugs, as always, is an important ESG risk. Coverage for obese patients - using weight loss drugs - will likely be more problematic. Articles from a March 4, 2023 issue of The Economist cover benefits and drawbacks well. Regarding regulatory hurdles, we discussed this issue at length in our last Novo article and little has changed since. Approval of Wegovy by the British NHS is a recent boon of note.

Figure 5: Novo Nordisk rebates made to health insurers in the US. (Novo Nordisk 2022 Annual Report)

What is still unclear is how patient attitudes to semaglutide change over time. Ozempic and Wegovy are household names, thanks to celebrities' endorsements and press coverage - mostly positive, for now. Yet, a mass market, effective weight loss drug was always likely to be contentious. Aside from prices north of 1,000 USD, though its efficacy appears undeniable, 'Ozempic Rebound'; where patients regain weight lost following treatment withdrawal; seem aplenty. Time will tell.

One year after withdrawal of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg and lifestyle intervention, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss, with similar changes in cardiometabolic variables. Findings confirm the chronicity of obesity and suggest ongoing treatment is required to maintain improvements in weight and health. (Wilding et al., 2022)

Moreover, the spread of health outcomes from semaglutide-derived therapeutics is something we are closely monitoring. Studies like SELECT could positively expand the usefulness of semaglutide (by improving cardiovascular outcomes). Inversely, these opportunities, even obesity, may be overstated. It appears, based on its valuation, that investors' expectations are weighted towards positive surprises.

Moving to longer term considerations it is becoming clearer that greater pipeline focus will be devoted to new diseases. These developments look set to be meaningfully, commercially speaking, towards the end of this decade. Given that its focus forms a crucial part of our thesis, we, as shareholders, feel uneasy about this. From first glance, many focusses like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) appear aligned with its competencies. Ambitions to "strengthen and progress the Rare Disease pipeline" are interesting, given that in recent years this segment has been an afterthought to investors.

Finally, we continue to keep an eye on pricing. Realization of the bull case for the Obesity Care segment, where weight loss drugs become central to tackling the obesity epidemic, may increase pressure on pharmaceutical companies to cut pricing. It could be argued that insulin price reductions were 'a long time coming' and afforded quality companies like Novo and Eli Lilly to redirect efforts. One wonders whether the impetus Novo is placing on a more diverse pipeline is because of such fears. If so, they are doing the right thing.

5) Wrap up

The focus in many recent Seeking Alpha articles has been valuation. There is little point chiming on this further. Novo Nordisk indeed trades at a rich valuation. However, relative to its own history (Figure 4), it trades in-line. Though forward returns are unlikely to be as good as they have been (impressive EPS growth coupled with a rerating does good things) there is little aside not to like about recent results. We remain happy holders.

Fun fact: Novo Nordisk accounts for ~10% of Danish GDP; mentioned (timestamp is 26:28) during a podcast with CEO Lars Jørgensen and the head of Norges Bank!

Written by M.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.