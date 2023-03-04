Novo Nordisk: Regarding FY22 And The Serendipity Of GLP-1s

Mar. 24, 2023 9:35 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NONOF), NVO1 Comment
Gallovidia Investments profile picture
Gallovidia Investments
99 Followers

Summary

  • Recent FY results show the recent strength of Novo Nordisk in diabetes and obesity.
  • So much so it is easy to forget the recency with which things weren’t so rosy.
  • Beyond GLP-1s, we look at future considerations for those interested in Novo Nordisk.

obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels

imyskin/iStock via Getty Images

On 1. February, Novo Nordisk ("Novo") (NVO) released its Q4 (FY22) results and annual report. FY23 guidance was raised amid improving supply chains (that previously hindered launches of its wildly successful obesity drug, Wegovy) and continuous

Novo Nordisk slide showing therapeutic requirements of patients over time.

Figure 1: One of the most insightful graphics presented by Novo in recent years. GLP-1s and insulin are both complementary and substitutes. (Novo Nordisk)

Table from Novo Nordisk FY22 announcement demonstrating growth of GLP-1s, geographically

Figure 2: It is clear GLP-1 growth isn't exclusive to the US, but at scale it drives most group growth. (Novo Nordisk)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Novo Nordisk rebates made to health insurers in the US.

Figure 5: Novo Nordisk rebates made to health insurers in the US. (Novo Nordisk 2022 Annual Report)

This article was written by

Gallovidia Investments profile picture
Gallovidia Investments
99 Followers
We invest in a personal capacity and write openly to grease the groove and crowdsource wisdom, to improve our process - and, hopefully, our returns. Further, we hope research documented here is beneficial to you in doing your own due diligence.--- General strategy: Stick to a process that minimizes likelihood of stupidity (!). Thus, we look to allocate excess capital to businesses with durable tailwinds with a margin of safety - but we may write about anything.Articles written by A or M.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO, NONOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. Minimize stupidity, don't borrow conviction, and do your own research.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.