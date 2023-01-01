Tecnoglass: The Rally Isn't Over Yet

Mar. 24, 2023 9:40 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)1 Comment
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
119 Followers

Summary

  • TGLS posted solid FY22 and Q4 FY22 results with a significant increase in revenues and net income.
  • A vertically integrated business model helped them to tackle supply chain challenges.
  • The management has provided optimistic revenue guidance for FY23, and in my view, they are undervalued.
  • I assign a buy rating on TGLS stock.

Upward view from street level of a tall modern office building exterior

sfe-co2/iStock via Getty Images

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) manufactures, designs, and installs architectural systems for the global residential and business construction markets. They provide low emissivity, thermo-acoustic, silk-screened, and digital print glass products. Aside from that, they sell aluminum goods that are used to make architectural glass elements like

Income statement

TGLS's Investor Relations

Technical chart

Trading View

Revenues

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
119 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.