Prologis' Shares To Face Pressure In A Rising Interest Rate Environment

Mar. 24, 2023 9:53 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD), PLDGP
George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • PLD is a leading global logistics REIT, providing high-quality industrial properties across 19 countries, catering to diverse tenants such as Amazon, UPS, DHL, and XPO Logistics.
  • PLD boasts a strong financial performance, benefiting from the logistics and e-commerce sectors, with a 98% occupancy rate and a healthy same-store cash NOI growth of 9.1% in Q4 2022.
  • PLD has a sizable and geographically diverse portfolio of high-quality logistics and distribution facilities, allowing it to capitalize on growth opportunities and maintain a dominant market position.
  • PLD skillfully utilizes strategic capital investments to generate sustainable, long-term cash flows, alongside a strong development pipeline backed by a strategically located land bank.
  • Considering the potential impact of rising interest rates, PLD's shares may revert to historical market multiples; I advise waiting for more attractive entry points.

QPrologis"s Corporate office in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is a leading global logistics REIT focused on providing high-quality industrial properties to customers in key metropolitan distribution hubs.

PLD global footprint

Company presentation

PLD's expansive portfolio, spanning 19 countries, offers an impressive selection of logistics and distribution facilities that cater

PLD top customers

Company Fact Sheet

PLD free cash flow per share

Ycharts

PLD clients

Company presentation

PLD AUM

Company presentation

PLD development pipeline

Company presentation

ecommerce sales penetration

Company presentation

PLD share prive and fund rate

Ycharts

PLD historical AFFO

Author estimates & company filings

PLD historical EV/AFFO

Author estimates, Seeking Alpha & company filings

PLD valuation

Author estimates, Seeking Alpha & company filings

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.37K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.