CHUNYIP WONG

Dear readers/followers,

If you've read some of my recent articles, you already know that I've become quite bullish on a handful of selected office REITs at the current levels. The sector has sold-off hard due to higher interest rates and occupancy concerns driven by work-from-home (WFH). It feels as though investors have split into two camps, the majority expects WFH to largely persist causing total doom and gloom for offices, while a small minority sees the trend fading away as companies push employees back into the office and perhaps threaten to replace those to insist on working from home by outsourcing the job overseas.

It's anyone's guess where the trend will go in the future. My guess is that the trend will really test the sector, and only the fittest will survive. Those will most likely be high quality offices (A-class) in good locations (mostly CBD/city center). Moreover there are going to be certain sectors that will be fairly immune to WFH, a typical example is Life Science companies, since people can't have a lab at home. Regardless the negative sentiment has caused all office REITs to fall, creating an opportunity for investors who believe the same narrative I do to buy the best companies at a great price. This is why I've recently started building positions in the best of breed: Alexandria Real Estate Trust (ARE) and Boston Properties (BXP). And today I want to present my analysis of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW).

Basics

Highwoods Properties owns and manages almost 30 Million sft of office space located primarily in the Sunbelt region with Raleigh-Durham, Nashville and Atlanta being their top markets. Only 10% of their properties are located in legacy North East markets, namely in Richmond and Pittsburgh. The geographic exposure is what makes it quite interesting as most other office REITs tend to be heavily concentrated in legacy markets in the North East and California.

We all know that people have fled big legacy cities during Covid and moved South and this trend largely continues today as Southern states are expected to have some of the highest population and job growth nation-wide. This is why everyone has been eager to invest in the region. In the residential market this influx of people has led to record levels of new construction which in some cities will add 10% to existing stock annually. I expect this to put tremendous pressure on rents, especially in the higher-end condo segment. But for offices the market seems a lot more balanced. According to Statista, the majority of office space (43%) currently under construction is located in the North East, while construction in the South only accounts for 27%. This combined with significantly higher job growth should put offices in the South ahead of its legacy peers in terms of supply/demand balance. Moreover, HIW's properties are mostly A-class with an average age of 20 years and are almost exclusively located in broader business districts (BBD). The properties provide good quality space in good location, fulfilling my criteria and while WFH remains a threat at least the offices are located in high job growth markets.

Highwoods Presentation

Leasing

Let's start with leasing which is the single most important determinant in an office REITs success. Occupancy currently stands at 91.1% and has been largely flat over the last year. Nashville and Charlotte have occupancy as high as 95% while others (e.g. Atlanta, Tampa) sit below 90%.

The leasing activity has been strong in 2022 as the company leased a total of 3.3 Million sft of space and new leasing as a percentage of available area reached the pre-pandemic peak. I also want to point out that the company isn't discounting its space in order to get these tenants to sign, as Q4 leases saw an average rent increase of 9%. Still this is below the average double-digit spreads we were used to seeing between 2016 and 2021. Overall average rent (on the whole portfolio) increased by 3% in 2022 which was slightly below the historical 4% average and significantly below inflation.

Lease expirations will average around 2.5 Million sft per year for the next 6 years. Since the company has decided to slow expansions until the macroeconomic situation improves, we can assume zero net additions to the portfolio for the foreseeable future. So to keep occupancy stable the company will have to lease 2.5 Million sft per year which should be achievable.

Highwoods Presentation

Now as far as their tenant mix, I've seen better. They are diversified with top 20 tenants only accounting for 28% of total NOI and no one tenant above 28%, but sector wise the mix is not ideal. Their life science exposure is low and they have a high exposure to banking and insurance which has been under a lot of pressure recently. Major banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have already announced their first round of layoffs and analysts expect layoffs to get worse. A lot of HIW's tenants are high quality so the issue here is not really about rent collection but rather the ability to continue to renew these leases in a situation where these tenants are under pressure, likely to lay off people and potentially downsize their office space. This is nothing new though and has likely been reflected in the stock price.

Highwoods Presentation

Financials

Last year's results have been decent as FFO reached $4.03 per share (or $3.90 if we exclude a one off sale of land), but what really matters is the future. Frankly management's commentary on the last earnings call wasn't very exciting and Morgan Stanley's downgrade didn't help either. Guidance for 2023 assumes same store NOI to be flat and occupancy between 89% and 91% and overall FFO is expected to drop from $3.90 per share to $3.74 at midpoint (about a 4% drop).

The guidance assumes disposals of $400 Million. With an average rent of $30 per sft and assuming a 5% cap rate that would mean that they plan to dispose of roughly 660,000 sft of space. With no acquisitions planned and about 775 Million sft of new developments scheduled for completion this year, I expect that their portfolio will increase by about 100,000 sft in 2023. A forecasted drop in occupancy means that management is not confident that they can lease 2.3 Million sft of space which would keep occupancy at 91%. Management's low point occupancy target of 89% would only imply 1.7 Million sft leased in 2023 or about half of their 2022 leasing. Given their presence in high growth markets and a still strong labor market, I think that's very conservative even with the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

Their balance sheet is BBB rated and has no maturities until October 2025. This will give the REIT a ton of flexibility to survive the current high interest rate environment and means that they won't need significant liquidity to deal with debt. That's a good thing because they have essentially no cash and only 50% available under their $750 Million line of credit. One thing I want to mention here with respect to the current baking crisis is that if credit continues to tighten, I can potentially see a situation where banks could restrict lines of credit (either lower the limit or freeze it all together) so I will take this account when evaluating REITs from now on and won't automatically assume that the liquidity will be there when the company needs it. Understandably, as a result of pushing maturities further, their average interest rate is a little bit higher at 4.09%. The floating rate portion of debt is also relatively high at 30% or $936 Million in total. But since we are now likely at peak rates, it is quite unlikely that their interest will go significantly higher from here. To conclude, though their liquidity is limited, their financial situation is relatively stable for now.

Highwoods Presentation

Management didn't brag about their dividend at all in their presentation as it has remained flat for a while. It currently stands at $2.00 per share implying a yield of just shy of 10%. Even-though the dividend hasn't grown since before Covid, I like the fact that they continued to pay during the pandemic and didn't cut. Moreover the forward payout ratio is very reasonable at 53% so the dividend is very likely safe for now.

Valuation

The company generates an NOI of $550 Million. This implies a cap rate of 10.2% which screams undervaluation anyway you look at it. You can compare to peers such as BXP that trade at an implied cap of 8.6%. You can take the average spread over treasuries that office building tend to trade at of 3-4%. Or you can compare the current price we are paying today of $200/sft (EV of $5.4 Billion / 28.8 Million sft) to how much it costs to construct a new building. The US Guide for homebuilding estimates construction costs for a mid-rise office building at $600-700/sft (excluding land). From my European experience, this seems high and I would adjust this to say $400/sft. Highwoods owns 7.7 Million sft of land for development and keeps it on the books at cost for $550 Million. That means that it paid $71/sft on land on average. Adding this to my estimate for construction costs we get a total cost per sft of $471. At an implied valuation of just $200/sft we are buying these properties for less than half of costs (without even considering developers profit). That's incredibly cheap and creates a huge margin of safety. Occupancy could drop by over 50% and we would still own these properties at cost! Essentially the market has priced in a complete collapse.

A relative multiple valuation supports the argument as HIW trades at just 5.3x FFO compared to a historical average of 12x. Of course, I don't see it returning to that multiple any time soon, perhaps ever. What I am willing to bet on it that the valuation will close at least half of the gap to costs and that's very conservative since costs to build are very unlikely to decrease. That implies a 67% upside from here and a very conservative PT of $35 per share. Including the dividend, I see potential for triple-digit gains over the next 3 years.

I rate HIW as a "BUY" here at $20.88 per share and will start a position with a 1% target allocation. To be clear I am not calling a bottom here and don't expect a V-shape recovery. The best strategy will therefore likely be to average in slowly over the course of several months.