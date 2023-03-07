PNC Financial Services Group: A Bank Facing Real Earnings Concerns, Like Many

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • After taking a big ride on its BlackRock stake, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. swapped its investments for BBVA USA in 2020.
  • This meant that the bank doubled down exposure on banking, something which hurt the business now.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group faces the same issues as all its peers, and while solvency concerns have come down following government intervention, I fear the impact on the sector's profitability.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

The PNC bank logo on the side of a building, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Althom

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have seen fresh lows even as the worst financial woes seems to be a thing of the past, as I stress the word "seems" here, yet its shares and that of many

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.41K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.