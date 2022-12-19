Stanislau Kharytanovich

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy rating assigned to Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

My earlier update for MPW published on December 19, 2022 focused on Medical Properties Trust's price weakness and potential catalysts.

I turn my attention to highlighting Medical Properties Trust's attractiveness as a yield play in the current article. Medical Properties Trust's forward dividend yield exceeding 15% is appealing based on both historical and peer comparisons, and would have sufficiently factored in the risk of non-payment for tenant Prospect Medical. This justifies my Buy rating for MPW.

MPW Stock Key Metrics

The key metrics for Medical Properties Trust relate to the REIT's 2023 management guidance as disclosed in its fiscal 2022 results press release and at its Q4 2022 investor call.

MPW guided for a normalized FFO (Funds From Operations) per share of between $1.50 and $1.65 for FY 2023 as indicated in its FY 2022 results release. The mid-point of Medical Properties Trust's FY 2023 normalized FFO guidance at $1.575 per share translates into a -14% YoY drop as compared to MPW's actual FY 2022 normalized FFO per share of $1.82. This also turned out to be -10% lower than the Wall Street analysts' 2023 consensus normalized FFO per share estimate of $1.75 prior to Medical Properties Trust's FY 2022 results announcement.

At the REIT's Q4 2022 results briefing, Medical Properties Trust also highlighted that the lower end of its normalized FFO per share guidance at $1.50 is equivalent to an Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO of $1.29 per share. In other words, MPW thinks that its AFFO per share could potentially fall by -11% from $1.42 in FY 2022 to $1.29 for FY 2023 in a bear case scenario.

MPW's tenant Prospect Medical Holdings is the most significant factor influencing the REIT's actual normalized FFO and AFFO performance for fiscal 2023. Assuming that Prospect Medical fails to pay any interest or rent to Medical Properties Trust in 2023 implying zero revenue from this tenant, MPW will likely recognize an AFFO per share of $1.29 and a normalized FFO per share of $1.50 in 2023. The bull case scenario implying a normalized FFO per share of $1.65 will only materialize if MPW secures a full-year of interest and rent from the Prospect California properties and half a year's interest and rent from the Prospect Connecticut properties (which are expected to be sold by end-Q2 2023) in 2023.

Does Medical Properties' Dividend Yield Make Sense?

Medical Properties Trust offers a consensus forward FY 2023 dividend yield of 15.5% based on its last traded share price of $7.27 as of March 23, 2023. According to historical valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, MPW's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yields were much lower at 6.4% and 6.6%, respectively.

MPW's exceptionally high dividend yield on both an absolute and historical basis makes sense, as the market is pricing in the risk that the REIT's actual normalized FFO for FY 2023 turns out to be at the lower end of management's guidance.

Notably, Prospect Medical's trailing twelve months' EBITDARM (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees) rent coverage ratio was a negative 0.5 times. It is also worth noting that Medical Properties Trust revealed at its Q4 2022 results call that Prospect Medical "did not pay their full rent" for the first two months of 2023.

Is The Dividend Safe?

MPW's current consensus forward FY 2023 dividend yield of 15.5% assumes that the REIT pays out a dividend per share of $1.15 for FY 2023 which is just slightly below its FY 2022 dividend payout of $1.16 per share.

As mentioned in an earlier section of this article, Medical Properties Trust's AFFO per share for this year is expected to be at least $1.29 even in the scenario where MPW doesn't get any payments from Prospect Medical in the current year. In other words, MPW's bear case AFFO per share should still be sufficient to cover the expected dividend payments for fiscal 2023, considering a reasonably comfortable AFFO dividend payout ratio of 90% ($1.15/$1.29). Based on my calculations, Medical Properties Trust's historical dividend payout ratio for the past five years between FY 2018 and FY 2022 has ranged between 81% and 96%.

In a nutshell, MPW's dividend is fairly safe. The key risk relates to significant issues cropping up with the REIT's other tenants going forward, but there aren't any signs suggesting that this will happen for now. Medical Properties Trust's trailing twelve months' portfolio EBITDARM rent coverage ratio of 2.1 times is still pretty decent.

How Does Medical Properties' Dividend Compare To Competitors Now?

Medical Properties Trust boasts a relatively higher dividend yield than its peers and rivals.

Peer Dividend Yield Comparison For Medical Properties Trust

REIT Consensus Current FY 2023 Dividend Yield Medical Properties Trust 15.5% Peer Mean (Excluding MPW) 6.6% Peer Median (Excluding MPW) 6.5% Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) 11.6% Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 10.3% National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 7.4% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) 6.9% Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) 6.6% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 6.3% Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) 6.1% Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 4.4% Welltower Inc. (WELL) 3.8% Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 3.0% Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As per the peer comparison table presented above, MPW's forward dividend yield is higher than the mean and median yields offered by its healthcare REIT peers.

What Should Dividend Investors Consider?

Dividend investors should consider three key things in evaluating a potential investment in Medical Properties Trust.

Firstly, there is a reasonably high probability of MPW maintaining its current dividend ($1.16 which is close to sell-side's consensus of $1.15). Investors should consider the implied AFFO dividend payout ratio of 90%, which already assumes that MPW receives nothing from Prospect Medical this year.

Secondly, Medical Properties Trust currently offers a consensus forward dividend yield in excess of 15%, which is way higher than its historical and peer averages. As long as MPW's actual dividend paid for FY 2023 doesn't fall short of consensus estimates by more than -33%, the REIT will be still able to achieve an appealing double-digit percentage dividend yield.

Thirdly, there is a path to resolving the current issues with Prospect Medical. MPW has already targeted to complete the divestment of Prospect Medical's Connecticut properties for $457 million by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Separately, Medical Properties Trust disclosed at its Q4 2022 investor briefing that "third-parties have valued Prospect's managed care business at around $1 billion." The timing and actual sales consideration for these assets and businesses might be affected by the current volatility in financial markets. But Prospect Medical does have assets of substantial value which it can eventually monetize to repay what it owes to MPW.

Is MPW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MPW is a Buy. Negatives for the REIT relating to its tenant Prospect Medical are adequately priced in, taking into account Medical Properties Trust's undervaluation based on the dividend yield metric.