Diageo Vs. Constellation Brands - One Is The Better Dividend Stock (With A Caveat)

Summary

  • Diageo and Constellation Brands share a lot of similarities but are still quite different companies. The article gives a good overview of their business models.
  • Diageo does a great job of maintaining its top position through strong marketing spend. Constellation's management delivers surprisingly strong performance in an otherwise difficult segment thanks to its important niche.
  • Both show disciplined growth through acquisitions, but Diageo's approach strikes me as more promising in the long run. Still, Constellation's management may have a surprise or two up its sleeve.
  • Besides a discussion of their business models, the article compares past growth, future prospects, profitability, balance sheet quality, and the suitability of STZ and DEO/DGEAF as dividend investments.
  • A discounted cash flow and earnings-based valuation are also included.

Malt Whisky Is Made At Dalwhinnie Distillery As Whisky Exports Reach Record High

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Introduction

In times of increased volatility and growing perceived uncertainty of bank deposits, it is quite understandable that many would want to put part of their savings in a "bank" that covers its liabilities (in the sense of deposits) with

Volatility of Constellation Brands' stock [STZ] and Diageo's stock [DEO, DGEAF] during the COVID-19 pandemic, computed on the basis of daily LOG returns

Figure 1: Volatility of Constellation Brands' stock [STZ] and Diageo's stock [DEO, DGEAF] during the COVID-19 pandemic, computed on the basis of daily LOG returns (own work, based on STZ's and Diageo's daily closing share price in USD and GBP, respectively)

Volatility of Constellation Brands' stock [STZ] and Diageo's stock [DEO, DGEAF] during the Great Recession, computed on the basis of daily LOG returns

Figure 2: Volatility of Constellation Brands' stock [STZ] and Diageo's stock [DEO, DGEAF] during the Great Recession, computed on the basis of daily LOG returns (own work, based on STZ's and Diageo's daily closing share price in USD and GBP, respectively)

Net sales growth of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 3: Net sales growth of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work, based on data supplied by Morningstar)

Advertisement and marketing expenses of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 4: Advertisement and marketing expenses of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work, based on the companies' fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2022 annual reports)

Excess cash margins of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 5: Excess cash margins of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work, based on the companies' fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2022 annual reports)

Debt maturity profile of Constellation Brands [STZ] in three-year buckets as of fiscal 2022 year-end, including the recently assumed debt in an approximative manner and compared to its three-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends

Figure 6: Debt maturity profile of Constellation Brands [STZ] in three-year buckets as of fiscal 2022 year-end, including the recently assumed debt in an approximative manner and compared to its three-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends (own work)

Debt maturity profile of Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] in three-year buckets as of fiscal 2022 year-end, compared to its three-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends

Figure 7: Debt maturity profile of Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] in three-year buckets as of fiscal 2022 year-end, compared to its three-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends (own work)

FAST Graphs chart of Constellation Brands stock [STZ], based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 8: FAST Graphs chart of Constellation Brands stock [STZ], based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Figure 9: FAST Graphs chart of Diageo's 4:1 ADRs [DEO], based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 9: FAST Graphs chart of Diageo's 4:1 ADRs [DEO], based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF]

Figure 10: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of Constellation Brands [STZ] and Diageo [DEO, DGEAF] (own work)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DGEAF, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

