3 Reasons Why Prologis Is Worth Buying

Mar. 24, 2023 10:26 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)PLDGP
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Prologis is a REIT specializing in logistics real estate with $196 billion in assets under management. It is an international company with about 6,600 clients in 19 countries.
  • Its top ten customers are well-known quality companies such as Amazon, FedEx, DHL, UPS, etc.
  • The recent price correction gives us a chance to buy shares cheaply. In my article, I give 3 reasons why Prologis is buy-worthy.

Prologis"s Corporate office in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is a REIT specializing in logistics real estate with $196 billion in assets under management. It is an international company with about 6,600 clients in 19 countries. Most NOI comes from the United States (96% of NOI), followed by Europe (8% of NOI). Its

Prologis' Overview - Investor Presentation

Prologis' Overview (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Highlights - company performance - Prologis' 4Q22 Investor Presentation

Highlights - company performance (Prologis' 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Prologis' Top Customers - 2Q22 Investor Presentation

Prologis' Top Customers (2Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividend Growth History - Seeking Alpha PLD ticker page

Dividend Growth History (Seeking Alpha PLD ticker page)

Prologis' Cash Flow Highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Prologis' Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Prologis' Historical Price to Funds From Operations - Author's own calculations

Prologis' Historical Price to Funds From Operations (Author's own calculations)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.42K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.