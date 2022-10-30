Justin Sullivan

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is a Buy. I did a preview of SoFi Technologies' financial results for the third quarter of last year with my earlier write-up for the company published on October 30, 2022.

My view is that a buying opportunity has emerged for the stock taking into account its recent price correction, and I have decided to upgrade my rating on SoFi Technologies from a Hold to a Buy. SOFI's last traded share price is about -25.1% lower than its year-to-date stock price high registered in early-February 2023, even though the company is financially sound and has limited exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

The risk of a massive bank run should be lowered to a large extent for now, considering regulatory support. Separately, the expected expiry of the student loan moratorium in end-August 2023 will have a positive impact on the growth of SOFI's student loan originations business in the latter part of this year. This suggests that SoFi Technologies' shares could potentially rise significantly in the days and months ahead, which supports my Buy rating for SOFI.

Why Has SoFi Stock Price Gone Down?

SOFI's share price has decreased by -25.1% from its 2023 year-to-date peak of $7.72 recorded at the end of February 2, 2023 trading day to $5.78 as of March 23, 2023. In the past one month, SoFi Technologies' stock witnessed an -11.8% dip, as compared to the S&P 500's -1.6% decline during the same time period.

Year-to-date in 2023, SOFI suffered from its worst single-day share price drop (-8.4%) on March 10, 2023, which is the same day that Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by FDIC or Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. It is reasonable to assume that investors were concerned about SoFi Technologies' potential exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and its financial liquidity situation, and such worries led to a meaningful pullback in SOFI's share price.

How Is SoFi Impacted By Silicon Valley Bank?

On March 10, 2023, after the market closed, SOFI issued an 8-K filing revealing that none of the company's cash or other financial assets were kept with Silicon Valley Bank. SoFi Technologies' only relationship with Silicon Valley Bank is a relatively insignificant $40 million lending facility.

At a recent investor event held a few days ago, SoFi Technologies also provided further clarifications on the company's potential exposure to other high-risk financial institutions and its strategy of dealing with risks relating to banking failures.

SOFI emphasized at Bank of America's (BAC) 2023 Electronic Payments Symposium Conference on March 21, 2023 that it holds its assets with approximately 30 banking or financial partners, which minimizes concentration risks. As a response to the heightened risk of bank failures, SoFi Technologies also mentioned at the late-March BAC investor conference that it has also recently "moved our exposure away" from "banks of concern" that it had identified.

In conclusion, the fall of Silicon Valley Bank has had a limited impact on SOFI.

Is SoFi Financially Sound?

In the preceding section, I discussed why the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and other potential bank failures shouldn't be an issue for SoFi Technologies. The next question to ask is whether there is a risk of SOFI becoming another Silicon Valley Bank in terms of getting into serious financial trouble.

There are three key factors which give me confidence that SOFI is financially sound.

Firstly, SOFI has a reasonably robust liquidity position. According to a March 10, 2023 blog post titled "Keeping Your Money Safe At SOFI", SoFi Technologies has "$18 billion of available capacity" comprising of $8.4 billion of "loan warehouse facilities", $7.3 billion in "deposits", and $3 billion of "equity capital." SoFi Technologies' capacity is more than three times its current market capitalization of above $5 billion.

Secondly, SOFI is unlikely to recognize a substantial loss on Available For Sale or AFS securities like Silicon Valley Bank. A March 14, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article noted that SoFi Technologies took a $1.8 billion hit on the sale of its AFS securities portfolio. In contrast, SOFI highlighted at BAC's 2023 Electronic Payments Symposium Conference in late-March that the size of its AFS securities portfolio is only around $195 million (about 3.5% of its book value of equity) and "comprised of short-duration, highly liquid government and corporate securities."

Thirdly, SoFi Technologies revealed in its fiscal 2022 10-K filing that it only had $616 million of uninsured deposits as of the end of last year, or less than 10% of its total deposits. In other words, the vast majority or more than 90% of SOFI's deposits are covered by FDIC insurance. Separately, Seeking Alpha News reported, on March 22, 2023, SOFI is providing "members with checking or savings accounts access to up to $2M of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance" via "a newly created partnership with a number of banks." The above-mentioned factors mean that SOFI will be less susceptible to a "bank run" with a very significant proportion of its deposits having been insured.

Will SoFi Stock Go Up?

In the past couple of days, SoFi Technologies' share price rose by +10.7% from $5.22 as of March 20, 2023 to $5.78 as of March 23, 2023. While SOFI's shares have still suffered from an -11.8% dip in the last one month, the stock's share price recovery in recent days suggests that investors' concerns regarding SOFI and other financial services companies have eased to some extent.

On March 23, 2023, Seeking Alpha News cited Janet Yellen's comments on Thursday which indicated that "regulators are prepared, if needed, to take additional actions to ensure Americans' deposits are safe." Regulatory support in the form of full deposit insurance will help to allay worries about a potential banking or financial crisis emerging in the near future, and this is positive news flow for financial companies, including SoFi Technologies.

For the company, SOFI is likely to benefit from strong student loan origination growth starting in September this year, when the student loan moratorium expires in August 2023. At its earlier Q4 2022 results briefing, SoFi Technologies guided for "a recovery to higher levels of student loan refinancing revenue than the current trend" in September 2023 and beyond. As a reference, student loan originations for SOFI fell sharply by -73% YoY from $1.46 billion in Q4 2021 to $0.41 billion for Q4 2022 due to the negative effects of the existing student loan moratorium.

In summary, positive market- and company-specific factors should drive SOFI's share price up in the near term.

Is SOFI Stock A Buy During The Dip?

I have a bullish view of SOFI's shares on the basis that I think that the stock is a buy on the dip. Recent positive price action in the past couple of days suggests that the market has started to take note of positive regulatory and corporate developments which are favorable for SoFi Technologies.