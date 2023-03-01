Late Fed Hike Comments

Mar. 24, 2023 10:20 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, EUFN, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD
Brian Romanchuk profile picture
Brian Romanchuk
686 Followers

Summary

  • The Fed hiked the policy rate by 25 basis points this week, while forecasters were split on the outcome. My feeling is that this is a “dovish hike”.
  • Realistically, the Fed wants to drift into at least a temporary pause while they survey the wreckage left behind by their hiking campaign.
  • One messaging problem facing the Fed is that any pause is going to be interpreted as a sign of panic about the banking system, particularly if inflation prints remain elevated.

FED strategy of interest rate hike, United States of America financial or economics concept, jigsaw or puzzle reveals US Federal Reserve emblem and US ex president leader on dollars banknote

Nuthawut Somsuk

Fed funds and 5-year Treasury yield; US 5-year yield spread over Fed funds target rate

The Fed hiked the policy rate by 25 basis points this week, while forecasters were split on the outcome. My feeling is that this is a “dovish hike” - whatever that means. Realistically, the Fed wants to drift into at least a temporary pause

This article was written by

Brian Romanchuk profile picture
Brian Romanchuk
686 Followers
I have 15 years of experience as a senior quantitative analyst in fixed income. I specialized in the development of research systems and analytics. Currently a consultant and blogger. I have a B.Eng. in electrical engineering from McGill University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge in control systems engineering. I am a CFA Charterholder.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.