Airbnb: Go To The Hotel

Mar. 24, 2023 11:17 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)2 Comments
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.4K Followers

Summary

  • We continue to be sell-rated on Airbnb.
  • We expect Airbnb’s revenue to be pressured as post-pandemic demand tailwinds are replaced by inflationary pressures and a looming recession, causing weaker consumer spending.
  • We continue to expect the stock to have more downside ahead with impending multiples compression.
  • In the longer run, we’re bullish on Airbnb but expect to see more downside from current levels and recommend investors wait for a better entry point at a reasonable valuation.

Busy front desk at hotel.

Dimensions

We remain sell-rated on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). We're guarded on Airbnb's revenue growth in the first half of 2023 due to the weaker spending environment caused by persisting inflationary pressures. Our bearish sentiment is also based on our belief that

image3.png

YCharts

image2.png

TechStockPros

image1.png

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.4K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.