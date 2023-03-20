interstid

Since my 2 writeups in recent weeks, (March 8, March 16) advocating for the 30 Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury bond, we have seen right tail moves in the asset that makes one wonder what to do now with these securities? We saw drastic volatility in the Treasury market with long term rates continuing to fall, and the two-year Treasury saw its biggest collapse in yield since 1987. Before I answer this question, it is important to go over what has happened since the publication of my last article.

Stress In the Banking System

"And one cloudy day somebody asked for a dollar, and not getting it promptly enough, very promptly squealed. That squeal was the signal to the chorus of the entire world, which also wanted Money! Money! Money! It is sad to want money and not get it. But to ask for your own money and not get it is the civilized man's hell."-Everybody's Magazine, January, 1908

On March 19th, news came out that Credit Suisse, a previously systemically important financial institution had been purchased by rival UBS for CHF 3 billion. As part of the purchase $17 Billion of additional tier one (AT1) bondholders will be wiped out, and traditional rules that call for a shareholder vote of the proposal, will not be enforced by Swiss regulators.

Meanwhile in the U.S., we are still seeing significant stress on the banking system as a result of a perception that regional banks are unsafe. This is an incorrect presumption, and yet, depositors are moving their money to the systemically important financial institutions (SIFI's). A March 14 Bloomberg report stated that Bank of America (BAC) alone, took in $15 Billion in new deposits, "in a matter of days."

Bloomberg

The Fed, the Treasury, and other regulators and governmental institutions have attempted to quell market anxiety by expanding the guarantees on bank deposits, and making sure there is adequate liquidity in the global financial system with the Fed opening swap lines for USD funding. Banks are also allowed to come to the discount window of the Fed with collateral in hand, where the Fed, unlike Mr. Potter in the infamous Christmas tale It's a Wonderful Life, will pay par, for securities that have significant unrealized losses.

None of these actions, however, have completely stopped the panic. Many banks thought to be at risk have been trading down significantly. One example First Republic Bank (FRC) was downgraded to junk status by Moody's on March 17th, and then cut yet again into junk status by S&P from BB+ to B+, which stated "...while the deposit infusion should ease near-term liquidity pressures, it "may not solve the substantial business, liquidity, funding, and profitability challenges that we believe the bank is now likely facing." March 20th's trading saw the banks stock fall another 40% at submission of this article to $13.65. This stock is now down more than 80% YTD.

What we are seeing as Warren Buffett has told us over and over again, is that when the tide goes out, you see who is swimming naked. In this case, you see who knows how to manage their business and who does not. You also see from a customer standpoint who misjudged the risk of their financial institution by holding large, uninsured deposits at said institutions. It is important to note, however, that SVB was a real outlier as the chart below indicates.

EYE ON THE MARKET • MICHAEL CEMBALEST • J.P.MORGAN

Let us remember that in the held-to maturity section that has caused so much anxiety in markets, the banks in question owned bonds. If they hold them to maturity, as planned, they will not take losses on these securities in nominal terms. However, due to a rapid run on the bank, they are forced to sell these securities at a loss to cover the depositors' requests for funds. The challenge here then, is found in the emotional dynamics of the moment. To understand this, we would do well to reacquaint ourselves with the timeless wisdom of Charles Mackay, whose tome, "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds" speaks to us from time immemorial.

... Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.

This quote adequately describes the time period we just lived through in the euphoric runup in risk assets especially towards the end in 2019-2021. But it also adequately describes the period we are in today, with the inevitable collapse, and permeation of fear.

Moving Towards a Minsky Moment

Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley has stated that the worst is ahead of us.

"With the back-stopping of bank deposits by the Fed/FDIC, many equity investors are asking if this is another form of QE and therefore 'risk on,' We argue it's not, and instead represents the beginning of the end of the bear market as falling credit availability squeezes growth out of the economy." "In short, the risk of a credit crunch has increased materially, in our view..." "Elsewhere, Wilson flagged the breakdown in performance breadth measures as troubling. For example, the cumulative advance/decline indicator for the Nasdaq Composite has dropped "significantly" over the past several weeks, meaning fewer stocks are participating in the benchmark's rally. "Ultimately, these are signs of unhealthy market internals, in our view," he said."

Marko Kolanovic of JPMorgan has warned of a Minsky Moment rapidly approaching. A Minsky moment, as defined in a recent Bloomberg post is "a sudden crash of markets and economies that are hooked on debt." In his research note, Kolanovic and the team at JPMorgan Chase & Co. stated:

"Even if central bankers successfully contain contagion, credit conditions look set to tighten more rapidly because of pressure from both markets and regulators... Its strategists are staying cautious on risk assets for the time being, and sticking with their call that the first quarter will end up being the high point for stocks this year. Still, investors can take advantage of market volatility by selling into potential relief bounces, Kolanovic said. His next recommendation is to go underweight value and be "defensive in portfolio allocation." "This call is predicated on the view that bond yields will move lower along with a likely end of PMI rebound soon, as the impact of past policy tightening starts to take full effect, and the positive offsets (e.g. the cushion of COVID savings and pricing power for corporates) erode," he said."

Conclusion

I believe markets have another 20%-25% to fall, that would take us to my target of 3,000-3,200 on the S&P 500. Until then investors should decide on the allocation to cash and fixed income assets that makes the most sense for them.

For yield focused investors, I am seeing tremendous opportunities to grab yield in the very short end of the curve 6 mo. to 1 year with rates approaching 5%, (4.81% as of this writing, up to 5.50% for those willing to hold brokered CD's).

I also see opportunities in investment grade credit, particularly in higher quality assets, and unconstrained strategies where investors can get yields north of 5-6%.

International bonds also look interesting as well. My favorite ETF in this space JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities (JPIB) has a gross YTM north of 7%.

My favorite trade in the space, however, continues to be going long high-quality duration in the form of 30-year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury securities, (NYSEARCA:ZROZ). Even with the move in yields, I believe as my thesis plays out; investors will be rewarded for taking the highest quality duration risk rather than going down in quality to attain a higher yield.