Federal Reserve Watch: Getting Through The Banking Crisis

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past two weeks, the Federal Reserve has managed its way through the failure of several commercial banks and the concern over the health of the banking system.
  • One can see from the Fed's balance sheet that the Federal Reserve did some things that were out of the ordinary, but they were not that large in size.
  • Furthermore, the financial markets remained relatively calm as deposit insurance for deposit holders was extended to all depositors regardless of the size of their deposit.
  • Things were calm enough so that the Federal Reserve could raise its policy rate of interest by 25 basis points at last Wednesday's FOMC meeting.
  • The Federal Reserve maintained its efforts at quantitative tightening even with everything else that was going on.

Federal Reserve Expected To Raise Interest Rates After Its Two Day Meeting

Anna Moneymaker

Over the past several weeks, the news world has been rocked with all sorts of discussions about the bank failures that have occurred and what the policymakers should be doing.

The question we have to ask is

Reserve Balances

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserves)

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.