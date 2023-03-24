Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 24, 2023 10:39 AM ETCelyad Oncology SA (CYAD), CLYYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.55K Followers

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Georges - Vice President of Finance and Administration

Michel Lussier - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Breman - Director of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Celyad Oncology Full-Year 2022 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will now like to turn the conference over to David Georges, Vice President of Finance and Administration. David, you may now begin.

David Georges

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's event may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

A list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other risks can be found in the company's US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 and subsequent filings and reports by the company. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call and the company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements made on this call to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.