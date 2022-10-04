Porsche SE Is A Holding To Own

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.64K Followers

Summary

  • Porsche SE recently invested in ABB E-mobility Holding AG to further accelerate the EV revolution.
  • The dividend was confirmed.
  • Porsche SE's special dividend was used to finance P911 second tranche acquisition. This was already incorporated in our estimates so we confirm our buy rating target.

Closeup of a female"s hand on the steering wheel of the luxury modern Porsche car

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having participated in the Porsche Automobil Holding SE Annual Analyst Conference (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY), it is time to review our investment opportunity. Our most devoted readers know that we have a good grip

Porsche SE current investments

Porsche SE current investments

Porsche SE debt

Porsche SE debt

Porsche DPS evolution

Porsche DPS evolution

Porsche Quant rating on dividend risk

Porsche Quant rating on dividend risk

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.64K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.