Ellington Financial: The 16.7% Yield Paid Monthly Is Risky

Mar. 24, 2023 11:42 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC), EFC.PB
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.84K Followers

Summary

  • Ellington Financial is paying out a 16.7% yield to its common shareholders.
  • The commons are also trading at around a 26% discount to book value.
  • With a yield to call of 15.09%, the Series B preferreds offer a safer alternative.

Quiet Street in Stamford, CT in Fall - Aerial

halbergman/iStock via Getty Images

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 16.17% yield. Such a fat monthly yield has become more common in recent weeks

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Ellington Financial Series B Preferreds

QuantumOnline

Ellington Financial preferreds vs commons total return

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.84K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.