Tesla: Plummeting Lithium Prices An Early Christmas

Mar. 24, 2023 11:42 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)PLL, VLKAF, VWAGY, VWAPY4 Comments
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Lithium prices are seeing massive declines, which is expected to benefit Tesla, Inc.
  • Tesla's recent deal with Piedmont Lithium should amplify the company's benefits.
  • Further, Tesla, relative to its competitor, is likely to benefit from its early transition to LFP batteries.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Lithium prices are falling. In fact, they are not just falling - the commodity seems as if the price is falling off a cliff after a record rise in prices during the past year. Most electric vehicle ("EV") makers will likely

Lithium Price Chart

Trading Economics

Rieman Sums Graph

Khan Academy

Lithium mining countries

World Economic Forum

LFP vs NMC battery life cycle chart

Engineering.com

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.2K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.