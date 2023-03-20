AmandaLewis

The latest attempt to try to get a handle on the international banking system saw European investors take a $17 billion trim, with the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds getting completely wiped out. This marks one of the first times that the AT1 asset class has been put to the test in a crisis, and offers a chance at examining what the future may hold, and whether they might belong in your portfolio. For American investors the easiest way to add broad exposure would be the likes of the WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF (CCBO.L).

But What Even Are AT1s?

AT1 stands for Additional Tier 1, and is a very recent type of bond made for the banking industry, and which up until this week was almost entirely untested. Confined mostly to European and Asian markets, the idea was that these bonds could shore up the capital position of banks.

Unsecured debt by nature, the AT1 has a higher yield than most bonds, and can be converted to equity. The idea behind this is that the AT1 shores up the finances, and if that doesn't work, the bondholders can be replaced with company equity, effectively bailing the company out by bailing the bondholders in.

All that had been purely theoretical, and AT1s were quietly paying strong yields with purely theoretical risk. In brokering the Credit Suisse deal, however, the decision was to just cancel the AT1s. They can do that, of course, as its not senior debt, but the assumption had always been that the bondholders would get something in the way of equity in anything short of an absolute bankruptcy.

Not in this case though, and while this certainly looms large for potential investors in AT1s, we probably want to see a few more test cases before we see this as the presumptive end game for the bonds.

Why AT1 Might Still Be an Option

It wasn't a wholly irrational option for the Swiss. The AT1 was meant to be high risk, high reward. The result underscores the risk, but a look back at the high yield rewards the bonds enjoyed before that, and the other AT1 bonds continue to enjoy, make It a plausible alternative, especially in cases where the bank isn't facing immediate jeopardy.

Beyond the juicy yield the AT1s can convert into common stock, and since they trade at well below that strike price, that's an end-game that's could potentially be a strong return on investment too.

The Math of AT1

Unfortunately, the lack of AT1 availability in the US means that there are not screeners for this type of bond. We can still dig into the individual numbers underpinning the asset.

Barclays (BCS)

British bank Barclays offers an 8% coupon (ISIN: US06738EBX22) which has dropped substantially in the past month with concern on prices.

frankfurt.de

8% coupon would be the yield promised at the initial issue price. That's a good return but after the price decline it is more of a 21.4% yield. Common Barclays pays just over 5% in dividends. Looking at the AT1 as something akin to a preferred stock, there is a reason to find it desirable, especially if we have faith Barclays will survive in the near-term.

Other AT1s go roughly the same way. Deutsche Bank (DB) is a 7.5% coupon and a 23% yield, and HSBC (HSBC) is 4% with a comparatively small 15.9% yield. A case could be made for any of them under the right circumstances. The decision has to rest on how comfortable you are with the company's survivability.

Conclusion

Right now might be a chance to go bargain shopping for individual AT1s that are in many cases cheaper now than they've been in years. If you like how the bank is run, it offers a nice return and rebound potential.

Those who like the asset class may find that the path of least resistance is something like WisdomTree ATI CoCo Bonds ETF. I like this as an option because it offers broader exposure and while one bank here or there might get wiped out, it seems highly unlikely that the global banking system is under immediate peril in my view.