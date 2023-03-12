Bitcoin Is Benefiting From Banking Sector Fallout

Mar. 24, 2023 11:47 AM ETBTC-USD2 Comments
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Bitcoin has had a very volatile (and negative) past year. However, in the short term, it has performed extremely well.
  • I view this as critical for why some may want exposure to it and other cryptos. When the market is hit with turmoil, to see it performing well is part of the point.
  • The recent moves have stemmed from a lack of public trust in the U.S. and perhaps European banking system. As deposits appear less safe at smaller institutions, anti-establishment plays have rallied.
  • I personally view this as short-lived since the Fed and the U.S. government are going to work to restore faith in credit markets and the banking sector.
  • While that faith has helped crypto rally, it negates some of the fundamental reasons for owning it as a contrarian play.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

3D illustration

Vitalij Sova

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader market and its implications for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies by extension. This is timely because, as readers are surely aware, this has been a challenging

1-Week Move (Bitcoin)

1-Week Move (Bitcoin) (Coinbase)

1-Year Move (Bitcoin)

1-Year Move (Bitcoin) (Coinbase)

Consumer Sentiment Levels (Monthly)

Consumer Sentiment Levels (Monthly) (U of Michigan)

Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap

Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap (World Bank)

Bank Failures Over Time

Bank Failures Over Time (FDIC)

Celsius' Terms of Service

Celsius' Terms of Service (Celsius)

Money Market Balances (Total)

Money Market Balances (Total) (Bloomberg)

Funds Rate Expectations

Funds Rate Expectations (Charles Schwab)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.07K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.