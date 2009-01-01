BKLN: Risks Skewed To The Downside

Mar. 24, 2023 11:51 AM ETInvesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Summary

  • The BKLN ETF gives investors a convenient way to invest in a basket of floating-rate senior loans.
  • BKLN pays an attractive 6.0% trailing distribution yield.
  • A regional banking crisis threatens to tighten financial conditions which could exacerbate weak leveraged loan performance.
  • A pessimistic recession scenario could see 15-20% downside risk to leveraged loans.

Recession ahead - road sign warning concept

gguy44

A while ago, I wrote a cautious article on the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN), arguing that although the ETF's moderately high distribution yield of 6.0% was attractive, high total returns for the fund requires a specific set of

Credit downgrades outpaces upgrades 3 to 1

Figure 1 - Credit downgrades outpace upgrades 3 to 1 (Leveraged Commentary & Data)

S&P expects loan defaults to rise

Figure 2 - S&P expects loan defaults to rise (S&P)

ImageCorporate default rates at highest pace since 2009

Figure 3 - Corporate default rates occurring at the fastest pace since 2009 (S&P)

BKLN performs poorly when credit spreads widen

Figure 4 - BKLN performs poorly when credit spreads widen (Author created with annual returns from Portfolio Visualizer and high yield credit spreads from St. Louis Fed)

Historical leveraged loan performance

Figure 5 - Historical leverage loan performance (Morningstar)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

