This analysis examines the performance of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) after the company's full-year 2022 earnings result release, where it exceeded our expectations by growing at 49%, compared to our previous projection of 33%. The company's revenue consensus of $9.47 bln for 2022 also surprised analysts, as it represented a growth rate of 34%. The analysis examines the company's revenue growth, focusing on its breakdown by Fintech and Commerce, as well as its geographic breakdown. The Fintech segment is also analyzed, looking at growth metrics such as payment volume, take rate, and market share. Finally, the Fintech revenue growth is projected based on its Fintech Services and Credit segments.

Fintech Revenue Growth Surges

MercadoLibre Revenues ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Commerce 1,347 2,560 4,635 5,808 Growth Rate % 60.6% 90.1% 81.1% 25.3% 64.3% Fintech 949.8 1,414 2,434 4,729 Growth Rate % 58.0% 48.8% 72.2% 94.3% 68.3% Total 2,296 3,974 7,069 10,537 Growth Rate % 59.5% 73.0% 77.9% 49.1% 64.9% Click to enlarge

Based on the table, the company has had an average growth of 65% in the past 4 years. Its growth across e-commerce and fintech was both strong with a similar average growth of over 60% with fintech having a higher growth rate. In 2022, its Commerce segment grew by 25% which is slightly under our previous expectation of 31% growth whereas its Fintech segment grew by 94.3%, surpassing our previous estimates of 36% growth.

Mercado Libre Commerce Revenue Projection ($ bln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Mercado Libre GMV ('a') 13,997 20,927 28,351 34,449 41,683 50,437 61,029 73,844 89,352 Growth % 12% 50% 35% 22% 21% 21% 21% 21% 21% Revenue as % of GMV ('b') 9.6% 12.2% 16.3% 16.9% 17.4% 17.9% 18.4% 18.9% 19.4% Increase 2.9% 2.6% 4.1% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% Mercado Libre Marketplace Revenue ('c') 1,347 2,560 4,635 5,808 7,241 9,019 11,225 13,960 17,348 Growth % 61% 90% 81% 25% 25% 25% 24% 24% 24% Click to enlarge

In 2022, its Commerce segment’s GMV growth was 22% compared to our previous analysis of 31% as we assumed it to increase in market share. Its revenue as a % of GMV increased to 16.9% compared to 16.3% in the previous year. We updated our projections to base its GMV growth on the LATAM e-commerce market CAGR forecast of 21% by Fidelity through 2027 and an increase of 0.5% of its revenue as a % of GMV based on its 2022 figure. In total, we forecasted a 5-year average of 24.5% for its Commerce revenues.

Segment Revenue By Country ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Brazil Commerce 450.1 793.4 1,357 2,481 3,072 Growth % 76.3% 71.0% 82.9% 23.8% 63.5% Fintech 416 668.1 837.3 1,429 2,594 Growth % 60.6% 25.3% 70.7% 81.5% 59.5% Total 866.1 1,462 2,194 3,910 5,666 Growth % 25.4% 68.7% 50.1% 78.2% 44.9% 60.5% Argentina Commerce 226.6 240.2 561.3 856 1,085 Growth % 6.0% 133.7% 52.5% 26.8% 54.7% Fintech 150 216.2 419 675 1,415 Growth % 44.1% 93.8% 61.1% 109.6% 77.2% Total 377 456 980 1,531 2,500 Growth % 4.8% 21.2% 114.8% 56.2% 63.3% 63.9% Mexico Commerce 89.5 230.2 471.4 924 1,282 Growth % 157.2% 104.8% 96.0% 38.7% 99.2% Fintech 19.6 44.9 103.7 248 582 Growth % 129.1% 131.0% 139.2% 134.7% 133.5% Total 109.1 275.1 575.1 1,172 1,864 Growth % 112.7% 152.2% 109.1% 103.8% 59.0% 106.0% Other countries Commerce 72.4 82.7 170.3 374 369 Growth % 14.2% 105.9% 119.6% -1.3% 59.6% Fintech 15.4 20.6 53.7 82 138 Growth % 33.8% 160.7% 52.7% 68.3% 78.9% Total 87.8 103.3 224 456 507 Growth % 17.7% 116.8% 103.6% 11.2% 62.3% Click to enlarge

Based on its geographic breakdown, its Brazil segment which is its home market and largest was outpaced by superior growth in Argentina and Mexico. Based on its annual report, the company explained that its Fintech growth across Brazil, Argentina and Mexico was driven mainly by an increase in credits revenues of $634 mln, $328 mln and 258 mln in 2022. Overall, the revenue growth for its Fintech segment had surpassed our estimates at a strong growth of 94.3% across 3 main geographies and supported the company’s total growth of 49%.

Credit Revenues Showing Impressive Growth

MercadoLibre Fintech Revenues ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 Average Fintech Services 1,139 1,590 2,645 Growth % 39.6% 66.4% 53.0% Credit Revenues 246 809 2,033 Growth % 228.9% 151.3% 190.1% Fintech Products Sales 29 35 51 Growth % 20.7% 45.7% 33.2% Total Fintech 1,414 2,434 4,729 Growth % 48.8% 72.2% 94.3% 68.3% Click to enlarge

Based on its investor presentation, the company’s Fintech segment is broken down into Fintech Services, Credit Revenues and Fintech Product Sales. Fintech Services accounted for the majority of revenues at 56% of its total Fintech segment’s revenues followed by Credit Revenues at 43% of total revenue. Though, Credit Revenues had a higher 2-year average growth rate of 190% compared to 53% for Fintech Services.

Fintech Services Revenue ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022 Total Payment Transactions ('a') 1,915 3,255 5,470 Growth % 128.5% 70.0% 68.0% Average Payment Volume per Transaction (B) 26.0 23.8 22.6 Growth % -23.3% -8.5% -4.9% Total Payment Volume ($ mln) (C) 49,757 77,371 123,633 Growth % 75.3% 55.5% 59.8% Take Rate (Revenue as % of Payment Volume) (D) 2.29% 2.06% 2.14% Fintech Services Revenue (E) 1,139 1,590 2,645 Growth % 39.6% 66.4% Click to enlarge

From the table above, the company’s Fintech Services revenue growth increased in 2022 compared to the previous year at 66.4% vs 39.6%. This is despite its total payment transaction declining slightly from 70% to 68%. However, its average payment volume per transaction declined by only 4.9% which is lower compared to 8.5% in 2021. Moreover, it increased its take rate slightly to 2.14% compared to a decline of 0.23% in 2021 from the prior year.

Country Ranking (Finance) (2018) Ranking (Finance) (2022) Brazil 8 13 Argentina 1 1 Mexico >10 3 Click to enlarge

Additionally, in terms of its app ranking for the Finance category by downloads, the company’s ranking improved in Mexico to 3rd place in 2022 while in Argentina it maintained its leading position. However, its ranking in Brazil declined to 13th place in 2022.

Mercado Credit Portfolio ($ bln) 2021 2022 Merchant 547 661 Growth % 20.80% Consumer 851 1,568 Growth % 84.20% Credit Card 296 611 Growth % 106.50% Total Volumes ('a') 1,694 2,840 Growth % 67.6% Take Rate ('b') 47.7% 71.6% Credit Revenue ('c') 809 2,033 Click to enlarge

In terms of its credit segment, the company’s credit portfolio grew by 67.6% to $2.8 bln by 2022. Its largest segment is Consumer which increased by 84% but was the second highest growth compared to Credit Care which had 106.5% growth though it is its third largest segment. The Merchant portfolio grew by only 20.8%, which is below its total growth rate of 67.6%. Moreover, its take rate increased to 71.6% of revenue compared to 47.7% in the prior year.

Thus, the company’s Fintech segment growth increased mainly due to its strong Credit Revenue performance of 151% in 2022 as well as stronger Fintech Services growth of 66.4% compared to 40% in the prior year.

Fintech Segment to Grow by an Average of 57.8% Through 2027

We updated our forecast for the Fintech segment which is broken down into Fintech Services, Credit Revenue and Product Sales. For the Fintech Segment, we projected it based on total payment volume from total payment transactions and average payment volume per transaction growth. Moreover, to derive its revenue, we applied a take rate assumption.

Fintech Segment 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Total Payment Transactions 3,255 5,470 9,246 15,444 25,488 41,554 66,916 Growth % 70.0% 68.0% 69.0% 67.0% 65.0% 63.0% 61.0% Average Payment Volume per Transaction ($) 23.8 22.6 21.1 19.7 18.3 17.1 16.0 Growth % -8.5% -4.9% -6.7% -6.7% -6.7% -6.7% -6.7% Total Payment Volume ($ mln) 77,371 123,633 194,924 303,687 467,472 710,870 1,067,737 Growth % 55.5% 59.8% 57.7% 55.8% 53.9% 52.1% 50.2% Take Rate (Revenue as % of Payment Volume) 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% Fintech Services Revenue 1,590 2,645 4,088 6,369 9,804 14,908 22,393 Growth % 39.6% 66.4% 54.6% 55.8% 53.9% 52.1% 50.2% Click to enlarge

From the table, we based its total payment transactions growth on its 2022 rate of 69% but tapered down by 2% per year as a conservative estimate. We then assumed a 2-year average decline in average payment volume per transaction of 6.7%, resulting in a total payment volume growth rate of 53.9% on average. Additionally, we assumed its take rate to remain flat based on its 2-year average of 2.1%. Overall, we obtained an average growth of 53.3% for its Fintech Services revenue.

Mercado Credit Portfolio ($ bln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Merchant 547 661 779 894 999 1,087 1,150 Growth % 20.80% 17.8% 14.8% 11.8% 8.8% 5.8% Consumer 851 1,568 2,810 4,895 8,282 13,599 21,650 Growth % 84.20% 79.2% 74.2% 69.2% 64.2% 59.2% Credit Card 296 611 1,201 2,239 3,952 6,580 10,298 Growth % 106.50% 96.5% 86.5% 76.5% 66.5% 56.5% Total Volume 1,694 2,840 4,789 8,028 13,233 21,267 33,098 Growth % 67.6% 68.6% 67.6% 64.8% 60.7% 55.6% Take Rate 47.7% 71.6% 71.6% 71.6% 71.6% 71.6% 71.6% Credit Revenue 809 2,033 3,428 5,747 9,473 15,224 23,693 Growth % 151.3% 68.6% 67.6% 64.8% 60.7% 55.6% Click to enlarge

For its Credit Revenue, we forecasted its credit portfolio which consists of Merchant, Consumer and Credit Card loans based on its 2022 growth rates but tapered down by 2% for its Merchant segment, 5% for Consumer and 10% for Credit Card segments as a conservative estimate. Based on its 2022 take rate for our assumption through 2027, we derived an average growth of 63.5% for its Credit Revenue.

McercadoLibre Fintech Segment ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Fintech Services 2,645 4,088 6,369 9,804 14,908 22,393 Growth % 66.4% 54.6% 55.8% 53.9% 52.1% 50.2% Credit Revenues 2,033 3,428 5,747 9,473 15,224 23,693 Growth % 151.3% 68.6% 67.6% 64.8% 60.7% 55.6% Fintech Products Sales 51 68 90 121 161 214 Growth % 45.7% 33.2% 33.2% 33.2% 33.2% 33.2% Total Fintech 4,729 7,584 12,206 19,398 30,293 46,300 Growth % 94.3% 60.4% 60.9% 58.9% 56.2% 52.8% Click to enlarge

Moreover, we based its Fintech Product Sales revenue on its 2-year average of 33.2%. In total, we estimated its total Fintech segment revenue to grow at an average of 57.8% in the next 5 years, higher than its Commerce segment which we projected an average growth of 24.5%.

Risk: Increasing Competition

The company’s revenues are generated from the e-commerce and fintech markets which are its two revenue segments. Management highlighted the high competition in both markets with low barriers to entry. From our previous point, we examined its position in Brazil had dropped compared to 2018 but had improved in Mexico and maintained in Argentina. However, we believe the company’s revenue growth could be affected if competition intensifies.

I think the area we operate in, both consumer commerce and FinTech and specifically the technology areas are low barrier of entry, high competitive markets which generate extremely dynamic market situations and structures. – Pedro Arnt, CFO

Verdict

MercadoLibre Revenue ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Commerce 5,808 7,241 9,019 11,225 13,960 17,348 Growth % 25.3% 24.7% 24.6% 24.5% 24.4% 24.3% Total Fintech 4,729 7,584 12,206 19,398 30,293 46,300 Growth % 94.3% 60.4% 60.9% 58.9% 56.2% 52.8% Total 10,537 14,825 21,225 30,622 44,252 63,647 Growth % 49.1% 40.7% 43.2% 44.3% 44.5% 43.8% Click to enlarge

In general, MercadoLibre's Fintech segment revenue growth exceeded our expectations, demonstrating robust growth of 94.3% across three major geographic regions, contributing significantly to the company's overall growth of 49%. The Fintech segment's impressive growth was primarily driven by the exceptional performance of its Credit Revenue, which surged by 151% in 2022, and stronger Fintech Services growth, which increased by 66.4% compared to 40% in the previous year. We project that the company's total Fintech segment revenue will continue to grow at an average rate of 57.8% over the next five years, outpacing the average growth rate of its Commerce segment, which we estimate to be 24.5%.

Mercado Libre Valuation 2023F 2024F 2025F Sales (2023F) ($ mln) 14,825 21,225 30,622 Fintech Average P/S Ratio 5.22x 4.59x 4.01x Equity value (2023F) ($ mln) 77,318 97,466 122,863 Share Outstanding ('mln') 50.26 50.26 50.26 Price Target ($) 1,538 1,939 2,445 Current Share Price ($) 1,220 1,220 1,220 Upside 26.06% 58.91% 100.31% Click to enlarge

We continued to value the company based on a P/S valuation with a weighted average P/S ratio for e-commerce and fintech of 4.01x which we applied to our 2025 revenue forecasts. Based on our 2025 price target, we prorated it to derive our 2023 price target of $1,538 which is an upside of 26% from the current price, thus we maintain our Buy rating on the company.