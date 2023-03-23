Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2023 should be a significantly better year and its guidance confirms that. However, that does not at all mean that the company is out of the woods. As much as management wants to give shareholders and stakeholders the impression that it has turned a corner that's not the case for Boeing or the affiliated companies in the supply chain.

Boeing Stock Surges, Problems Persist

What holds for Boeing is that you can take basically any graph with a certain timeline to make your point that Boeing has surged beyond the levels of the broader markets, at least for the short term. That was driven by positive guidance from management on cash flow generation in the years to come. However, over the longer term (10 years) Boeing has not shown market outperforming results due to the MAX crisis, not even when considering total returns and for a business with a long-term focus that is a clear issue. Over a six-month frame, Boeing has outperformed without doubt but underlying problems are still there. The Boeing 777X and Boeing 787 continued to experience problems and deliveries for the Boeing 767 have remained halted while Boeing has been running into security clearance issues for the Presidential Aircraft Program.

So, while the financial metrics improve, Boeing has a lot of steps to make when it comes to engineering integrity.

New Issues On The Boeing 767 Tanker

Boeing

At the start of March, The Air Current reported that Boeing had halted deliveries over issues where a supplier had not followed procedures for the center wing tank resulting in the possibility for clogging the fuel pipes due to improperly primed and painted fuel tanks. Data from the evoX Aircraft Sales Monitor confirms that Boeing has not delivered a single Boeing 767 this year due to the issues.

During the Bank of American Global Industrials Conference, the CFO of The Boeing Company Brian West confirmed there would be another charge during the quarter:

767, as you might have seen in the media, there is a supplier quality issue and it's on the center fuel tank. We have the fix. We know how to fix this. But now we have to go implement the fix both on production airplanes and some airplanes that are in the fleet. And it also has been speculated and won't be a surprise as the tanker is going to have an impact on that because of that supplier quality issue. And there will be an impact in the quarter.

Boeing 767 freighter deliveries are expected to recover in the second quarter of the year, but on the tanker that recovery will only happen in the second half of the year. When asked by analyst Ron Epstein about the size of the charge suggesting a $1 billion figure, but West said it wouldn't even be half of that but it would put Boeing Defense, Space & Security in a loss position for the quarter. So, we know it is less than $500 million which is still an ugly number.

If the fourth quarter margin can serve as any indication, then the 1.8% margin can be adjusted for program specific cost growth leading to a 2% margin or $131 million profit.

Since we know that the margins will be negative for Q1, this would leave me to believe that the newest tanker charge will be in the range of $130 million to $500 million. So, Boeing is aligned for another ugly quarter.

Boeing Defense Struggles Continue

In November last year, Boeing reorganized its defense unit after racking up billions of losses due to a combination of engineering and assembly shortfalls as well as unfavorable contract structures. With the charges Boeing had hoped to de-risk key defense programs and the unit should better align the company with the future defense landscape. However, the newest charge on the program shows that there still is significant risk to the troubled defense programs and beyond the Boeing 767/Tanker we have also seen security lapses on the VC-25B (Presidential Aircraft) and the Starliner crewed mission has been delayed. So, while Boeing might see significant improvement in financials in the fundamental core of the company something is still not going the way it should go and that shows in programs that are already in reach-forward loss position more prominently.

You could say that Boeing did not de-risk enough, but the newest cost growth is driven by the lapse at the supplier and I would agree with that. Boeing de-risked the best it could and it could not have known that a supplier would not properly follow instructions. However, ultimately Boeing is responsible for selecting its suppliers and for the quality of the supply chain so no matter how you view it. Boeing is responsible and they also have the task to assure quality in the supply chain, because if they don't then the costs will be for Boeing and Boeing's already dented name is on the line. Furthermore, Boeing went above and beyond in the years prior to its self-inflicted crisis to push costs in the supply chain down and I think it is only fair to say that if you squeeze out your supply chain in such a way, it is only a matter of time before quality suffers.

It's of course good that the issues for the Boeing 767-300F and KC-46A were recognized and deliveries were halted. Often I see investors being happy with that and complimenting Boeing for detecting the issue and taking action and communicating with the regulator and other stakeholders on this, but I would point out that is a really low bar to set for Boeing because in the aerospace industry and likely many other industries that is the modus operandi. Deviating from that path as Boeing did in the past is problematic and just because they are following the common practice now is really not a basis to compliment Boeing. They are simply doing what everyone else has been doing for decades and what they also used to do.

How Much Does A KC-46A Tanker Cost?

The fly away costs for the KC-46A tanker are $163.1 million in the Department of Defense 2024 budget estimates.

Conclusion: Boeing Stock A Long-Term Buy With Short-Term Issues

As much as I would like to say that Boeing has turned a dark page of the past, that is not the case. It's a process that will take time and it won't happen from one day to the other and certainly not with the current CEO. The company has bid aggressively for certain contracts in the past and that in combination with continued lapses in Boeing's own ranks or their supply chain continues to haunt the company.

I do believe things will get better, because there is a clear focus on making Boeing a better company but that is not a straight-line motion and sometimes there are setbacks that need to be dealt with such as the latest issues on the Boeing 767 and tanker program. If you're looking at Boeing for the short term, then there should be significant improvement in the cash flow generation but continued risk of cost growth. Over the longer term, I do believe that Boeing is positioning itself better and its stock price could also benefit as issues will smooth out over the longer term and Boeing can set up a new product line to be competitive in the future without putting said projects in a financial framework that lines the company up for disaster.