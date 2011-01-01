At the same time that the Fed keeps conducting QT (i.e., acting to shrink its balance sheet), the Fed's balance sheet has expanded significantly for the second straight week.
Fed's balance-sheet is now up ~$400B over the past two weeks, only ~$200B shy from the all-time high.
On one hand, the Fed is hiking rates to fight inflation, and Fed Chair Powell is warning of more rate hikes in the coming months.
On the other hand, the Fed is creating new dollars (increasing liquidity) through special programs aiming to help banks' immediate liquidity constraints.
Taking into consideration banks' (loss of) appetite to lend money these days, this injection of liquidity is unlikely to spill into the economy.
Increasing liquidity isn't the same as doing QE.
The Fed isn't printing money and buying bonds, but it's creating new dollars and lending these dollars to banks while using the banks' bond holdings as collateral.
These newly-created dollars are supposed to be paid back quickly, and the newly-held securities in the Fed's balance sheet will be sent back to their lawful owners.
What is likely freaking everybody out today is the possibility of a foreign central bank maxing out the FIMA (=Foreign and International Monetary Authorities) repo facility.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) obviously doesn't help improve the sentiment, either.
The German bank's five-year credit default swaps ("CDS") jumped to 173 bps yesterday, up from 142 bps on Wednesday - making this the largest DB CDC single-day rise in its history!
The bank's Additional-Tier 1 (aka AT1) debt is also under extreme pressure. The yield on DB's 7.5% AT1 USD-denominated bond is ~23%, twice as high as where it traded only two weeks ago.
That, of course, is affecting all markets - credit and equity alike.
With the two-year US Treasury volatility already exploding over the past few days, these developments are neither going to allow for a quiet trading day on Friday, nor would they allow ECB (and Fed) policy makers to enjoy a peaceful weekend.
Remember: the Fed typically keeps hiking rates until something breaks, and we believe it's safe to say that something broke about two weeks ago with the fall of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY), as well as with everything that has happened since then: the CS-UBS forced marriage, First Republic Bank (FRC) still running on very shaky ground, and now DB.
Everybody knows that something is broken already, including Powell; however, he insists on being the last guy in the room to shut off the (tightening) lights.
Against Powell's not seeing rate cut on the 2023 horizon, investors are now pricing in more than 110 bps of rate cuts by the end of January 2024.
That's a stunning, unprecedented, divergence.
DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach expects the Fed to cut rates "substantially soon," and he's definitely not alone in this "Powell is going to fold" camp.
Gundlach is advising us to take into consideration that he's wrong 30% of the time, but I think this prediction of his isn't going to hurt his (self-watched) record in being correct 70% of the time.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, led by The Macro Teller and RoseNose.
The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” and “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.
Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (i.e. less volatile), way.
Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.
This article was written by
Welcome to my profile and thanks for stopping by!
First and foremost, let's clarify two important points that you might currently find confusing:
1. "Macro Trading Factory" ("MTF") by "The Macro Teller" ("TMT") is the second service we offer after the "Wheel of FORTUNE" ("WoF") by "The Fortune Teller" ("TFT").
2. TFT and TMT are the same person. It's due to SA policy that we need to open two profiles in order to run two services, but rest assured we don't suffer from schizophrenia (as of yet)...
TMT is an account that represents a business which is mostly focuses on portfolio- and asset- management. The business is run by two principals that (among the two of them) hold BAs in Accounting & Economics, and Computer Sciences, as well as MBAs. One of the two is also a licensed CPA (although many years have gone by since he was practicing), and has/had been a licensed investment adviser in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).
On a combined basis, the two principals lived and worked for at least three years in three other-different countries/continents, holding senior-managerial positions across various industries/activities:
On one hand/principal, IT, R&D, Cloud, AI/ML, Security/Fraud, Scalability, Enterprise Software, Agile Methodologies, and Mobile Applications.
On the other hand/principal, Accounting, Banking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Fund Management.
Currently, they run a business which is mainly focusing on active portfolio/fund/asset management as well as providing consulting/advisory services. The business, co-founded in 2011, is also occasionally getting involved in real estate and early-stage (start-up) investments.
The people who work in and for this business are an integral and essential part of the services that we offer on SA Marketplace platform: Wheel of Fortune, and Market Trading Factory. While TMT (or TFT for that matter) is the single "face" behind these services, it's important for readers/subscribers to know that what they get is not a "one-man-show" rather the end-result of an ongoing, relentless, team effort.
We strongly believe that successful investors must have/perform Discipline, Patience, and Consistency (or "DCP"). We adhere to those rigorously.
The contributor RoseNose is both a contributing and promoting author for Macro Trading Factory.
On a more personal note...
We're advising and consulting to private individuals, mostly (U)HNWI that we had been serving through many years of working within the private banking, wealth management and asset management arenas. This activity focuses on the long run and it's mostly based on a Buy & Hold strategy.
Risk management is part of our DNA and while we normally take LONG-naked positions, we play defense too, by occasionally hedging our positions, in order to protect the downside.
We cover all asset-classes by mostly focusing on cash cows and high dividend paying "machines" that may generate high (total) returns: Interest-sensitive, income-generating, instruments, e.g. Bonds, REITs, BDCs, Preferred Shares, MLPs, etc. combined with a variety of high-risk, growth and value stocks.
We believe in, and invest for, the long run but we're very minded of the short run too. While it's possible to make a massive-quick "kill", here and there, good things usually come in small packages (and over time); so do returns. Therefore, we (hope but) don't expect our investments to double in value over a short period of time. We do, however, aim at outperforming the S&P 500, on a risk adjusted basis, and to deliver positive returns on an absolute basis, i.e. regardless of markets' returns and directions.
Note: "Aim" doesn't equate guarantee!!! We can't, and never will, promise a positive return!!! Everything that we do is on a "best effort" basis, without any assurance that the actual results would meet our good intentions.
Timing is Everything! While investors can't time the market, we believe that this applies only to the long term. In the short-term (a couple of months) one can and should pick the right moment and the right entry point, based on his subjective-personal preferences, risk aversion and goals. Long-term, strategy/macro, investment decisions can't be timed while short-term, implementation/micro, investment decision, can!
When it comes to investments and trading we believe that the most important virtues are healthy common sense, general wisdom, sufficient research, vast experience, strive for excellence, ongoing willingness to learn, minimum ego, maximum patience, ability to withstand (enormous) pressure/s, strict discipline and a lot of luck!...
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (15)