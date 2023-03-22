Dan Kitwood

The fallout from the Credit Suisse (CS) forced takeover by UBS (UBS) continues to have significant ripple effects across global financial markets. There's uncertainty around what will happen with CS's exchange-traded notes (ETNs) since ETNs differ from ETFs in that the former are backed by the creditworthiness of the issuer.

Meanwhile, commodities have come under pressure as recession fears overtake inflation worries. So far this month, the United States Oil Fund (USO) is down about 9% while USOI, an oil covered call ETN, is down 8%.

I would avoid the X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) right now since there's uncertainty whether the ETN will be delisted and oil price action is not strong.

Oil Prices Drop Hard in March Amid Macro Fears

According to the note issuer, USOI offers investors exposure to an index that seeks to implement a covered call investment strategy on Reference Oil Shares. The ETNs are senior, unsecured debt securities issued by Credit Suisse AG, acting through its Nassau Branch, that provide a return linked to the performance of the price return version of the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWSTM 106 Index. The ETNs may pay a variable monthly coupon based on the notional option premiums, if any, generated by the Index's hypothetical monthly sale of call options on the shares of the USO.

So there are three key variables here: the creditworthiness of the issuer, which is now assumed to be UBS (reasoning quoted below), the price action of WTI crude oil, and volatility in the USO. USOI is long near-term crude oil through USO and sells 6% out of the money call options on USO.

USOI has a current annualized yield of 38.81% as of March 22, 2023, with more than 4.5 million shares outstanding. It's a decent-sized product with more than $300 million in market cap. Its annual expense ratio is 0.85% through its strategy of selling slightly out-of-the-money call options on USO while being long that ETF.

USOI has outperformed USO over the past year as oil prices have retreated with occasional bouts of enhanced volatility - leading to more option writing income.

But the big question is, "is USOI safe from immediate default risk today?" While anything can happen, it appears that's the case per ETP analysts, but ETNs always carry the risk that the issuer cannot repay ETN holders.

1-Year Performance: USOI Outperforms USO Amid Lower Oil Prices

According to ETF.com, there is a reasonable chance USOI, among other Credit Suisse ETNs will be safe from immediate default risk, but the products could be delisted: "We expect the bank's ETN business to close after a history of product liquidations and delistings," Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and Athanasios Psarofagis said in a note Friday, March 17. "The Credit Suisse crisis is a stark reminder that exchange-traded notes carry credit risk," they added, going on to state that Credit Suisse's European lineup "isn't subject to such credit risk."

So now the question is if UBS will continue operating the ETN. Given its significant size, it's quite possible, but it is a key risk for investors to consider should UBS choose not to continue operations.

A key factor to monitor with the strategy is the goings-on with crude oil volatility. Right now, I see the WTI Crude Oil Volatility Index (OVX) has elevated, but not extreme. Thus, selling calls on oil generates moderate income relative to history. Also important, of course, is where oil prices are headed. Let's dig into that.

Oil Volatility Kicks Up, Lifting USO Option Premium

The Technical Take

I see downside risks to WTI right now. I outlined that technical thesis earlier this month, and it has played out. But let's revisit the chart to see if there are new clues to be found.

With the break of $70 on the rolling prompt-month, next support is in the low $60s while I see a measured move price objective to near $40. Refreshing the chart and looking at other possible outcomes based on the technical pattern, $62 is another potential target based on a short-term coil pattern that broke down in the low $70s earlier this month - that would align with the August and December nadirs in 2021.

The bottom line here is that the bears are in control, and prompt-month WTI may revisit the low $60s soon.

Bearish Break in Oil Prices

The Bottom Line

I expect USOI to outperform USO based on bearish price action in WTI (and USO), but with the ETN possibly being delisted, I would simply step away right now. It's just not worth the risk today - that could change in the coming days and weeks once we know more.