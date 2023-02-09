Qualcomm: Autos And IoT To Make Up For iPhones

Fountainhead
Summary

  • The loss of Apple's mobile business in FY 2025 should be mitigated by higher demand from Autos and IoT.
  • Qualcomm is a strong player in autos, growing over 40%.
  • There could be a significant upside to Qualcomm should autos and IoT perform as expected.
  • Qualcomm does stack up well with other cyclical and secular growth companies in the semiconductor industry.
  • I believe the loss of iPhones is well-priced in and the stock is a bargain.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Chart
Data by YCharts

A Tough Year: Qualcomm, (NASDAQ:QCOM) the semiconductor connectivity giant with pole positions in the cell phones, auto and IoT user segments of the semiconductor industry is having a tough year. After three years of

Qualcomm Segment Revenue

Qualcomm Segment Revenue (Qualcomm, Seeking Alpha, Wall Street Journal, Fountainhead)

Qualcomm IoT devices

Qualcomm IoT (Qualcomm)

chart: Enterprise IoT market 2019-2027

Enterprise IoT Market Size and Growth (IOT Analytics)

Qualcomm's Semiconductor Rivals

Qualcomm's Semiconductor Rivals (Seeking Alpha, Qualcomm, Micron, Nvidia, Fountainhead)

This article was written by

Fountainhead
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, NVDA, AMD, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

