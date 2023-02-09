Ethan Miller/Getty Images News Data by YCharts

A Tough Year: Qualcomm, (NASDAQ:QCOM) the semiconductor connectivity giant with pole positions in the cell phones, auto and IoT user segments of the semiconductor industry is having a tough year. After three years of massive growth, which saw revenues jump from $24.5Bn in FY19 to $44.2Bn in FY22, Qualcomm faces lower revenues and earnings of 14% and 17% in FY23. Lower cell phone demand and digestion of excess channel inventory have cratered it in the past twelve months, with the stock dropping 46% from its Dec 2021 high of $188 to $102 in Nov 2022, from where it has recovered like the rest of the tech sector.

Shaking the Apple from the tree: Qualcomm got about 20% of its revenues from Apple (AAPL) in FY22 and given Apple's decision to make its own cell phone SoC's (Systems on Chips) expects zero or very little contribution from Apple in FY25. Mitigating the loss is quite a tall order, but given its massive growth of over 40% in autos, a decent and sustainable growth in IoT, I believe Qualcomm has more than a fighting chance to grow and make up for that deficit. Besides, it still gets about 20% of its revenues from the dominant Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), which has about 27% of the world wide cell phone market.

Growth Catalysts

Qualcomm has three user markets within its Equipment and Services segment called QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) - Mobile Phones, Auto and IoT. The second segment QTL stands for (Qualcomm Technology Licensing), which is pure licensing sales.

Qualcomm Segment Revenue (Qualcomm, Seeking Alpha, Wall Street Journal, Fountainhead)

Mobile phones have always been the mainstay of Qualcomm's fortunes with over 65% coming in FY22. However, with this year's decline and the demise of Apple's iPhone business in FY25, this should gradually drop to 54%, with Autos and IoT picking up the slack.

Auto

I expect Auto to be the big driver for Qualcomm, growing from a paltry $0.98Bn in FY19 to $4.5Bn by FY26, at a growth rate of 36% and contributing an overall 10% compared to a small 3% last fiscal year. I'm confident about these growth rates. Nvidia (NVDA) grew its auto segment at over 60%, while Mobileye, the much larger rival is expected to grow at 33%, based on Seeking Alpha consensus estimates.

Clearly, buying the Swedish auto tech company, Veoneer for $4.5Bn for its chip technology and driving software Arriver was an excellent decision and likely to be very lucrative in the next 5 years for Qualcomm.

According to the WSJ, Qualcomm has a pipeline of $30Bn from automakers for its chipsets, up from $19Bn, to be spent over the next 7-8 years. This includes a stellar list of customers such as General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA), and auto suppliers such as LG Electronics Inc (OTC:LGEAF) and Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF)

Exclusive design wins from their customers are what is unique about Qualcomm's auto business. 90% of these pipeline commitments are for exclusive design wins through 2026.

As I reported earlier in my write up for Nvidia (NVDA) the auto industry for semiconductors is dominated by three large players, Mobileye Global Inc.(MBLY), QUALCOMM Incorporated and Nvidia with different strategies, according to Oliver Blanchard of Creative Strategies.

According to the report:

Moreover, Qualcomm is also very much an AI company, particularly when it comes to edge AI. It therefore stands to reason that combining both connectivity and AI into its automotive platforms is already providing the chipmaker with a compelling sales pitch to automakers, all of which are looking to combine cloud, edge cloud and edge compute capabilities into their vehicles. That can't happen with a reliable and robust connectivity platform that integrates naturally with AI, and Qualcomm can deliver that.

The combination of connectivity, edge computing (because of its strength in IoT) and cloud is a big competitive advantage for Qualcomm.

With its strengths in connectivity, Qualcomm's strategy is focused on trying to be a one stop shop with seamless solutions for ADAS, Infotainment, Car to Cloud Services and Connectivity. It has a very large roster of auto clients and allowing them to combine several services or components, with the additional flexibility of mixing and matching other vendors gives it a very strong foothold.

Trend towards Embedded Cellular Connectivity: According to Qualcomm's 10K, more than 70% of new vehicles produced in 2028 are projected to have embedded cellular connectivity, with 60% of cellular connected vehicles featuring 5G connectivity. By comparison, 60% of vehicles produced in 2021 had embedded cellular connectivity, with 5G connectivity expected to ramp in 2023 (Strategy Analytics, October 2022). There is a lot of room to grow in auto connectivity.

High barriers to entry makes this market an oligopoly: The auto industry has significant barriers to entry because of long gestation periods, long design in time frames and long product cycles. Besides, it is highly regulated, safety is paramount, especially as you move up the ADAS and autonomy chain; Autos are increasingly level 2, getting to level 3, which means low defect rates and high reliability standards. I expect this market to remain an oligopoly between Qualcomm, Mobileye and Nvidia.

IoT - Internet of Things

The second segment, IoT contributes about 15% of Qualcomm's revenues and is expected to grow at 14% each year, growing to 20% of revenues by FY26. This is a fairly conservative estimate, compared to Fortune Business Insights, which expects the IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 26% over the next 5 years.

Qualcomm IoT (Qualcomm)

There are three user markets within the IoT segment.

Consumer: Qualcomm's Snapdragon works well with Windows 11, in a converging trend of PC and Mobile processing as Qualcomm continues expanding within PC's and other consumer electronics. While FY23 should see some indigestion because of demand being pulled forward and excess inventories, this segment should return to growth in FY24 and FY25.

Besides PC's, there is tremendous scope for expansion of IoT computing through new use cases - as native chips are embedded in household items such as refrigerators or coffee machines, which allows for On Device Processing. There is low latency, more security and personalization, besides the advantage of sharing data through cloud based applications and each other. This is also a huge market with a lot of potential and increased use cases through wearables like smart watches, earbuds and headphones, VR and AR glasses. Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality and the expansion of the Metaverse or the Omniverse would be impossible without high level connectivity, which Qualcomm specializes in.

The installed base of IoT devices, which includes everything from wearables to industrial handhelds to gateways, is projected to more than double between 2022 and 2026 to over 27 billion, according to Qualcomm's 10K based on an IoT Analytics report from October 2022.

Edge Networking: This sub-segment covers mobile broadband and wireless access points, enabling high speed and low latency connections allowing operators to replace expensive last mile wired with wireless ones. This is the bedrock for hybrid work environments and will only grow. More connected devices at home and at work, increases demand for edge networking products in a virtuous cycle. Qualcomm's extensive R&D, product innovation in mobile connectivity make it a strong contender in this space. According to Grandview research, Edge Networking should grow at a CAGR of 38% in the next seven years.

Industrial: This sub segment focuses on industrial connectivity, which includes tracking devices in logistics, mining and energy, PoS devices for retail allowing industrial customers to gain insights, improvements in service and processes, thus getting competitive advantages. Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon emphasized the huge potential of industrial IoT for his company:

In industrial IoT, digital transformation is still in the early phases, and the scale of the opportunity for Qualcomm in the long term across many verticals is significant.

Based on the IOT analytics report below, the Enterprise IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% in the next five years.

Enterprise IoT Market Size and Growth (IOT Analytics)

Investment Case

Qualcomm and its semiconductor rivals.

Qualcomm's Semiconductor Rivals (Seeking Alpha, Qualcomm, Micron, Nvidia, Fountainhead)

Let's compare it to some its rivals.

Reasonably Priced Earnings: Qualcomm's P/E of 13 and PEG of 1.4 is very reasonably priced compared to Intel (INTC)'s 54 and 3.9. It is also a much better bargain than Micron (MU), whose earnings were negative this year but usually sports a commodity like P/E between 10 and 12. And for a company with such a large, steady and sustainable licensing business, it should be priced much higher than a commodity cyclical like Micron or a waning Intel.

Inexpensive P/S: Comparing it with Mobileye, which is its chief rival in autos, Qualcomm is a steal. Mobileye sports a PE of 61 and a PEG of 2.4, with a P/S of 19, which bumps up against Nvidia's 24! By that P/S measure you would be valuing Qualcomm's auto business at 20X or $28Bn, and you're valuing the rest of the revenues of $42.8Bn at $110Bn or only 2.6x sales. That's just a little higher than Micron and Intel.

Great Profit Margins: Qualcomm's average profit margins are also pretty impressive at 26%, only lower than Nvidia's 29% and much higher than Intel's and Micron's 22%. The licensing business has much higher gross margins of over 70%, a lot of which flows through the bottom line.

While Qualcomm has the most obvious weakness of losing Apple's business in FY25, I do believe that a resurgent Auto and solid IoT business will mitigate most of these losses.

Licensing Strength: Qualcomm is definitely a slower grower than rivals like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and cyclical like so much of the semiconductor industry, but it does dominate in its key markets and has the huge advantage of its licensing portfolio.

Below Historical Multiples: Its current PE of 13 is much lower than its historical averages of 14 to 18 and condemning it to the PEs of commodity producers in the semi space, who often suffer from chronic overcapacity and lack of product differentiation is a mistake.

Strong Technology: Qualcomm is often the foundation and building blocks of advanced technology from 3G to 5G for networks and connectivity. It plays a prominent part in building these out because of its patents and increased R& D. This is an area that cannot grow without Qualcomm's output. Wireless communications cannot be replaced easily, it is far too capital intensive and entrenched, and it takes a long time for other standards to evolve.

I own Qualcomm and recommend it as a Buy.