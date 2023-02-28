Compañía de Minas Buenaventura: Solid Miner Struggling In Challenging Environment

Fun Trading
  • Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported Q4 2022 revenues of $246.36 million, down from $253.35 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 26.10% sequentially.
  • The political instability in Peru is a concerning risk that cannot be overlooked when adopting your investing Compañía de Minas Buenaventura strategy.
  • I recommend accumulating Compañía de Minas Buenaventura between $7.4 and $7.8, with lower support at $7.10.
Introduction

The Lima-based Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 28, 2023.

This article aims to look at the company's recent history, including the fourth quarter earnings, and discover a way to invest

BVN

BVN 1-Year chart gold, silver, and copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Data by YCharts

BVN Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is Cash from operations minus CapEx.

BVN Quarterly Cash versus Financial Obligations history (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Consolidated gold production history (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Gold production per mine (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Consolidated silver production history (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Silver production per mine 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Consolidated base Metal history (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Gold and Silver prices history (Fun Trading)

BVN Quarterly Consolidated AISC history (Fun Trading)

BVN TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Fun Trading
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade short-term BVN and have a tiny long-term position.

