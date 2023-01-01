Microsoft: Does AI Justify A Higher Valuation?

Mar. 24, 2023 1:26 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)AMZN, GOOGL
The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Microsoft has strong fundamentals and good growth prospects, driven by Cloud and AI.
  • While its recent operating momentum has decelerated, this is mainly related to cyclical issues.
  • It's in a good position to benefit from AI across its product portfolio, being a strong reason for a higher valuation in the future.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Outsider Growth Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has reported a growth slowdown recently, but over the long term, its growth prospects remain good, of which Cloud and AI are key. Its current valuation is attractive and a multiple expansion may be possible, driven by Microsoft's AI

2022

Cloud market share (Statista)

2023

Valuation (Bloomberg)

If you are a long-term investor and want to be exposed to several secular growth trends, check out my marketplace service focused on different secular growth themes, namely: Digital Payments/FinTech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse. If this is something that you may be interested in sign up today.

This article was written by

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
3.2K Followers
Invest in secular growth themes through long-term winners
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.