Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 24, 2023 12:35 PM ETLument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT), LFT.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.55K Followers

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Duddy - Investor Relations

James Flynn - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Larsen - President

James Briggs - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Jason Stewart - JonesTrading

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining the Lument Finance Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded and will be made available via webcast on the company’s website. I would now like to turn the call over to Charles Duddy with Investor Relations at Lument Investment Management. Please go ahead.

Charles Duddy

Thank you and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Lument Finance Trust’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results. With me on the call today are James Flynn, CEO; Michael Larsen, President; and James Briggs, CFO. On Thursday, we filed our 10-K with the SEC and issued a press release, which provided details on our fourth quarter results. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation, which can be found on our website.

Before handing the call over to Jim, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. When used in this conference, words such as outlook, evaluate, indicate, believes, will, anticipates, expects, intends and other expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks are discussed in the company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its reports on Form 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and in particular, the Risk Factors section

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.