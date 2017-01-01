Micron Technology Stock Earnings Preview: What To Watch For

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. will report Q2 earnings next week.
  • Micron Technology stock along with other chip stocks has performed quite well to start the year as investors recently rolled out of financials and into technology.
  • Micron stock key metrics have deteriorated.
  • We are looking for serious cost-cutting from Micron Technology.
Beautiful mixed race woman thinking while using laptop for blogging in living room at home. Hispanic entrepreneur sitting cross legged alone on lounge sofa and planning next blog post on technology

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor sector was crushed last year. In 2023, technology stocks have performed pretty well, especially in recent weeks as investors flee financials and roll into tech. The fundamentals suggest there are still pressures on chip stocks, but likely we are

Micron Q2 FY23 guidance

Micron Q1 presentation

Micron stock valuation

Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

