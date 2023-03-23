Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.55K Followers

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - Investor Relations

Mark Duff - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lou Centofanti - Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives

Ben Naccarato - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Howard Brous - Wellington Shields

Aaron Warwick - Breakout Investors

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

Stephen Fein - Fein LLC

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Perma-Fix Fiscal 2022 Year End Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Waldman. Sir, the floor is yours.

David Waldman

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Perma-Fix Environmental Services fourth quarter and year end 2022 conference call. On the call with us this morning are Mark Duff, President and CEO; Dr. Lou Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer.

The company issued a press release this morning containing fourth quarter 2022 financial results, which is also posted on the company’s website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

I’d also like to remind everyone that certain statements contained within this conference call maybe deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include certain non-GAAP financial measures. All statements on this conference call other than a statement of historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results and performance of the company to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.