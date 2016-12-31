Computer Task Group Can't Seem To Compete With Lower-Cost Labor

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
689 Followers

Summary

  • CTG provides IT consulting services. The industry is very competitive, and labor represents the highest cost center.
  • CTG was slow to adapt to the competitive threat represented by India's low-cost labor. Today, the company's labor costs are twice those of INFY and five times India's IT average.
  • Without a competitive advantage, the company is unable to grow revenues. It has improved profitability by focusing on higher-margin businesses, but that profitability engine is exhausting.
  • I do not find a reason to justify the company's 17x multiple on earnings. It is a high premium that should be justified on competitive advantages, management quality or macro tailwinds.
  • I do not believe CTG is an opportunity at these prices.

Programador informático trabajando en un nuevo programa de software.

Aja Koska/E+ via Getty Images

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is an American-European IT consulting services and staffing provider.

The company has suffered for much of the past decade, losing revenues and profits. This was caused, in my opinion, by competition from India, a trend

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Indian IT consultant salary data, showing an average of 1 million rupees, or $1 million a year

Indian IT consultant salary data (Glassdoor (above), Payscale (below))

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
689 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.