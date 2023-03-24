Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (EUCMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.55K Followers

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (OTC:EUCMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luca Lucaroni - IR Director

Evert Jan van Garderen - CEO

Peter Mills - CIO

Roberto Fraticelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Inna Maslova - Bank Degroof Petercam

Francesca Ferragina - ING

Rob Virdee - Green Street

Steven Boumans - ABN AMRO ODDO

Jaap Kuin - Kempen

Luca Lucaroni

Good morning everybody, my name is Luca Lucaroni--

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Eurocommercial Full Year Results 2022 Conference Call. This meeting is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Luca Lucaroni, Investor Relations Director. Over to you sir.

Luca Lucaroni

Good morning to everybody. My name is Luca Lucaroni, Investor Relations Director. And I'm happy to be on this call with Evert Jan van Garderen, our CEO; Roberto Fraticelli, our CFO; and Peter Mills, our CIO to present Eurocommercial results for the year 2022.

The agenda of this conference call is presented on the slide. Evert Jan van Garderen will talk about the operational results of the company, including the leasing activities during the year.

Peter Mills will talk in more detail about the property portfolio and ESG followed by Roberto Fraticelli, who will discuss in more detail the financial results. We then open the call for any questions or suggestion you may have.

Evert Jan van Garderen

Thank you, Luca for introducing us and presenting the agenda for today. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us this morning. I will start with an overview of the operations of Eurocommercial during the financial year 2022, and will finish this presentation later with some remarks on the acquisition of the minority interest in Woluwe Shopping, the dividend proposal, and the guidance for 2023.

The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.