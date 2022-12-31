Apellis Pharmaceuticals Is Poised For Dominance In Geographic Atrophy Market

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
  • Over 1 million people in the US and 5 million worldwide are affected by GA, providing a significant market opportunity for Apellis.
  • Syfovre's approval is based on the results of two 24-month clinical trials (OAKS and DERBY), which showed a reduction in GA lesion growth.
  • The company faces potential competition from Iveric's avacincaptad pegol, which is nearing market introduction.
  • With the global ophthalmic drugs market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030, Apellis' prospects in tackling GA appear promising. Apellis is a "Buy".

Woman UNERGO eyes test. Ocular fundus. Visit to the doctor.

Vital Hil

Introduction

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic compounds to address diseases with high unmet needs by targeting the complement system's C3 protein. In February 2023, the FDA approved Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection), the first and only

This article was written by

As a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I am deeply dedicated to maintaining a strong focus on biotechnology, consistently seeking to stay up-to-date with the latest treatment recommendations and market trends. This commitment is fueled by my passion for the field and further strengthened by my extensive professional experience.Having had significant interactions with patients, I possess a unique ability to detect subtle details that may be missed by individuals who lack direct clinical experience, such as those holding business degrees sitting behind desks. Drawing upon my analytical skills, I am able to offer valuable insights and perspectives on biotechnology-related topics, synthesizing my extensive knowledge and experience in this field to produce comprehensive, research-driven written materials.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

