Catalyst watch for the week of March 26. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan explores the topics Fed speakers will discuss following the FOMC meeting (00:32). Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran tells us all eyes will be on Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) for their earnings reports (05:02). A hot topic this week was a report that the Blockbuster website is back online. What impact, if any, would the return of a brick-and-mortar video store have on streaming companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)?(07:23) Finally, do you think the banking crisis is contained? Look out for that survey question in Monday’s Wall Street Breakfast newsletter.

