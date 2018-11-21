Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyCatalyst watch for the week of March 26. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan explores the topics Fed speakers will discuss following the FOMC meeting (00:32). Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran tells us all eyes will be on Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) for their earnings reports (05:02). A hot topic this week was a report that the Blockbuster website is back online. What impact, if any, would the return of a brick-and-mortar video store have on streaming companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)?(07:23) Finally, do you think the banking crisis is contained? Look out for that survey question in Monday’s Wall Street Breakfast newsletter.
This article was written by
Comments