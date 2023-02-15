Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is a bank that specializes in auto loans (automotive finance & insurance), comprising 78.9% (-4.7 points YoY) / $6.65B (-3% YoY) of its total net revenues of $8.42B (+2.6% YoY) in FY2022. This point will form a large focus of our article, due to its large concentration in the automotive business.

US Banking Stocks Since March 06, 2023

Trading View

It was for this reason that we think the recent moderation in ALLY's stock prices was unwarranted, given the minimal possibility of a "bank run," as experienced by SVB Financial (SIVB). Only $15.2B (-6.7% YoY) of its total deposits of $152.3B (+75% YoY) were estimated to be uninsured in FY2022, comprising only 9.9% of the sum.

In addition, the bank had available liquidity of $27.3B (-12.5% YoY) by the latest fiscal year, suggesting a moderately adequate sum to weather a potential stress test. This was significantly aided by the availability of two Federal Reserve backstop facilities over the past weeks.

ALLY had also implemented an excellent risk management for its automotive loan segment, attributed to 93% (-4 points YoY) of its consumer base with a higher FICO® Score origination of 720 as of FY2022. Furthermore, only 10.2% (-0.7 points YoY) of its consumer automotive loans were estimated as nonprime.

ALLY's Delinquency Rate For Automotive Loans

Seeking Alpha

On one hand, if we were to look closer at ALLY's 10K, the delinquency rate of its automotive loans had moderated YoY for 59-days-past-due by -19.4%, 89-days-past-due by -36.1%, and 90-or-more-days-past-due by -34.2% in FY2022.

On the other hand, the absolute numbers had also expanded tremendously by +148.9%, +109%, and +92.1% from FY2019 levels, respectively. This suggests potential execution risks since the macroeconomic outlook might not lift in the short term. Perhaps this was why the bank's allowance for loan losses drastically jumped to $3.43B (+7.5% YoY) by FY2022, compared to $1.26B in FY2019.

The rising interest rate environment appeared to be a net negative for ALLY as well. On one hand, its yield in the total interest-earning assets had grown to 5.46% in FY2022 (+0.82 points YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of 5.11%. Its funding sources were also notably decent at 1.74% (+0.52 YoY) at the same time, compared to FY2019 levels of 2.66%.

This triggered an excellent net yield on interest-earning assets to 3.85% (+0.31 points YoY), compared to FY2019 levels of 2.67%. Naturally, its total financing and other interest income had grown to $10.62B (+22.7% YoY) as well.

On the other hand, the Fed's continuous rate hikes have also increased the bank's interest expenses to $2.85B (+49.2% YoY) and provision for credit losses to $1.39B (+480.4% YoY). These naturally impacted its FY2022 net income from continuing operations to $1.71B (-44.1% YoY), triggering a lower net income margin of 16.1%, compared to 35.7% in FY2021 and 17.4% in FY2019.

In addition, depending on the US Treasury yield curve, ALLY's unrealized losses might expand in the short term. As of FY2022, it reported up to $5.32B (+1165.3% YoY) of gross unrealized losses in available-for-sale [AFS] securities and $178M (+1171.4% YoY) in held-to-maturity [HTM] debt securities.

Therefore, we reckon the bank's prospects remain mixed in the short term, as declared in its recent 10K: "As of December 31, 2022, we remain liability sensitive and expect increasing interest rates to have a negative impact to our near-term net interest income." Its declining cash/equivalents of $492M (-31.8% YoY) do not inspire confidence either.

Nonetheless, ALLY's long-term investors need not fret in our view, since it may not realize these losses, given the Fed's dovish tone in the recent meeting. The projected terminal rate appears moderate at 5.25% as well, against the market analysts' pessimistic estimates of up to 6%, suggesting an earlier "policy firming."

Meanwhile, investors have enjoyed excellent shareholder returns thus far, due to the sustained share repurchases and dividend growth. By FY2022, its outstanding share count decreased by -13%/ -45.61M YoY to 303.06M, or by -20.9%/ -80.33M from FY2019 levels.

In addition, its dividends have consistently grown to $1.20 by FY2022, compared to FY2019 levels of $0.68. Therefore, given the drastic correction in its stock prices, investors may also be looking at an expanded forward yield of 4.99%, against its 4Y average of 2.67% and sector median of 3.03%.

Furthermore, ALLY offers a much better variable Annual Percentage Yield [APY] of up to 3.6% for Saving balances and 0.25% for Checking balances, as of March 24, 2023. These numbers are similar to its online bank peer, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), which also offers a higher APY of 4% and 1.2% as of March 17, 2023, respectively.

Given the tremendous difference to JPM at 0.01% and BAC at 0.01%, we reckon that there may be further tailwinds for the bank's deposit growth moving forward. In FY2022, it reported decent growth in its total savings, money market, and checking deposit to $105.79B, expanding by +12.9%/ $12.14B YoY and +1.9%/ $2.06B from FY2019 levels.

The growing deposits appear to have also reduced its reliance on debt as a funding source, comprising only 12% of the on-balance sheet funding in FY2022, compared to 11% in FY2021 and 25% in FY2019. As a result, ALLY's intermediate/ long-term prospects look cautiously optimistic, in our view.

So, Is ALLY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ALLY, SOFI, JPM 1Y Price/Sales and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

ALLY is currently trading at an NTM Price/Sales of 0.88x, lower than its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 1.83x and its 1Y P/E mean of 1.18x. For now, its lower valuation compared to its online bank peers appears justified in our opinion, compared to SOFI at NTM Price/Sales of 2.75x or Discover Financial Services (DFS) at 1.60x. This is given ALLY's projected top line growth at a CAGR of 4.6% through FY2024, compared to SOFI at 25.8% and DFS at 8.9%.

Nonetheless, if we look at its normalized growth, the projected improvement in its adj EPS from $3.72 in FY2019 to $5.22 in FY2024 is more than decent at a CAGR of 7%, with SOFI yet achieving adj profitability thus far. This is compared to DFS at a CAGR of 9.5% and its big bank peer, JPM at 4.5% at the same time, suggesting a potential upward rerating of ALLY's P/E valuations ahead.

Based on its projected FY2024 EPS of $5.22 and current P/E valuation, we are also looking at a moderate price target of $33.98, suggesting an excellent upside potential of 41.5% from current levels.

ALLY 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

With the ALLY stock already bouncing from its previous December 2022 support level, we reckon the risk-reward ratio is relatively attractive here. Therefore, interested investors may consider adding here, especially given that it is trading well below its 50/ 100/ 200-day moving averages.

Nonetheless, we must highlight that the macroeconomics outlook remains uncertain, with automotive sales likely impacted through 2023, especially attributed to the Fed's continuous rate hike of 25 basis points on March 22, 2023. The recent outlook also suggests that a pivot may potentially occur only from 2024 onwards.

In addition, the February 2023 CPI recorded a notable deceleration in new vehicle sales to 0.2%, compared to January levels of 0.2% and December levels of 0.6%. The index for used cars/ trucks was worse, with a drastic decline of -2.8% MoM and -13.6% YoY.

Combined with the tightened discretionary spending and elevated average costs for financing new/ used cars at $6.7K/ $3.9K for down payments and $8.4K/ $10.2K for loan interest, respectively, the bank's short-term prospects remain somewhat speculative.

As a result of its high reliance on automotive loans, the ALLY stock is only suitable for those with higher risk tolerances and long-term investing trajectories.