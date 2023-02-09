Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Oscar Health

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides healthcare insurance services to consumers and related software and healthcare plan solutions.

Until we gain more visibility into management's margin growth and operating loss reduction efforts in 2023, I'm on Hold for OSCR.

Oscar Health Overview

New York-based Oscar was founded to develop a modern healthcare insurance delivery system directly for individual consumers and through businesses in the U.S.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO, Mario Schlosser, who was previously Co-founder of Vostu, a social gaming company in Latin America, and Senior Investment Associate at Bridgewater Associates, where he developed analytical trading models.

In addition, the company also provides virtual care offerings, such as its Virtual Primary Care service, which has grown in usage since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OSCR's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for healthcare insurance was an estimated $2.4 trillion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4 trillion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuing rise in the cost of healthcare, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases owing to an aging global population, and increased discretionary income.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected U.S. healthcare insurance market size:

U.S. Healthcare Insurance Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

UnitedHealth Group

Aetna

Anthem

Centene

Cigna

Clover Health

CVS Health

Humana

Kaiser Foundation

Others

Oscar's Recent Financial Results

Total revenue by quarter has risen according to the following trajectory:

Total Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped in recent quarters:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has remained heavily negative:

Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also made no progress toward breakeven:

Earnings Per Share History (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, OSCR's stock price has fallen 63.7% vs. that of Clover Health's (CLOV) drop of 76.3%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose 87.6% year-over-year but has plateaued in the past four quarters.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue continue to trend lower, but operating losses worsened further and remain extremely high at $223 million for Q4.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $1.56 billion in cash and equivalents (ex-investments) and $298 million in debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $351.3 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $29.0 million.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Oscar Health

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Enterprise Value/Sales NM Enterprise Value/EBITDA NM Price/Sales 0.2 Revenue Growth Rate 110.6% Net Income Margin -15.2% GAAP EBITDA % -14.4% Market Capitalization $760,280,000 Enterprise Value -$413,300,000 Operating Cash Flow $380,350,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$2.85 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Clover Health; shown below is a comparison of their primary financial results:

Metric (TTM) Clover Health Oscar Health Variance Revenue Growth Rate 163.0% 110.6% -32.1% Net Income Margin -9.5% -15.2% 60.7% Operating Cash Flow -$203,930,000 $380,350,000 --% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Oscar Health

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022's results, management highlighted the 'transformative year' of 2022, during which it almost 'doubled membership and crossed the one million member milestone.'

Notably, while doubling in the size of its membership, management reduced its medical loss ratio by 3.6% as it scaled and localized operations 'to respond to regional trends more quickly.'

Leadership is also prioritizing margin versus revenue growth while seeking to reduce administrative costs through automation efforts across its clinical operations footprint.

Looking ahead, management expects membership growth to 'be largely flat between 2022 and 2023' and forecasts a medical loss ratio of 83% at the midpoint of the range.

Due to its higher investment balances, it expects a 3.5% investment yield on its portfolio for the year.

The firm is forecasting adjusted EBITDA to be $70 million at the midpoint of a wide range.

Management believes it can reach this result due to lower distribution expenses and vendor savings as the firm scales.

A risk to the company's outlook is if interest rates fall later in 2023 and management's projections about interest income from its larger portfolio aren't met.

While the company has made progress in its cost structure and is now more focused on margin growth, operating losses remain extremely high and the forward adjusted EBITDA range is quite wide.

Until we gain more visibility into management's margin growth and operating loss reduction efforts in 2023, I'm on Hold for OSCR.