Nova Royalty Corp (NOVRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 24, 2023 2:34 PM ETNova Royalty Corp. (NOVRF), NOVR:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.55K Followers

Nova Royalty Corp (OTCQB:NOVRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Tsukernik - President and Chief Executive Officer

Hashim Ahmed - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Kozak - Cantor Fitzgerald

Adrian Day - Adrian Day Asset Management

Justin Stevens - PI Financial

Operator

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Nova Royalty Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Corporate Update Call.

Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked, could constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Nova Royalty's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Nova Royalty's fourth quarter and full year 2022 management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings and registration statements. You can access these documents under the company's profile at sedar.com.

I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today Friday, March 24, 2023.

On this call, management of Nova Royalty Corporation will be quoting dollar figures. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Participants on this call will be Alex Tsukernik, President and CEO of Nova Royalty; and Hashim Ahmed, CFO of Nova Royalty.

At this time, I would like to introduce Mr. Alex Tsukernik to provide an update on the quarter. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Tsukernik

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. With me on the call is Hashim Ahmed, our new CFO, whom we're very excited to welcome to the Nova team.

Nova released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and corporate update after market closed yesterday. You can find our consolidated financial statements and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.