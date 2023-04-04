ZIM Integrated: The Great Dividend Reset Could Be Here

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.85K Followers

Summary

  • Anyone looking for hyper-pandemic era dividend yields may be sorely disappointed in our view, since those were likely one-off events.
  • While ZIM may have rallied post-FQ4'22 earnings call, it may retest the $17s in the intermediate term, due to the normalized forward guidance and consequent impact on dividend payouts.
  • We believe investors that understand the inherent cyclical nature of the shipping stock may still add at those levels, attributed to its more than decent FY2023 estimated payout of up to $0.82.

reset button

devke

ZIM Is Still A Compelling Buy After The Great Reset

ZIM 1Y Stock Price

ZIM 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

While the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:ZIM) stock has recorded a tremendous +49.66% recovery from the December 2022 bottom, we reckon the optimism from

Drewry World Container Index

Drewry

ZIM 2023 Guidance

ZIM

ZIM Dividend Payout In 2023

Author

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.85K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.