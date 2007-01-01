General Mills: Recent Quarterly Results Highlight Some Important Areas Of Progress

  • General Mills continues to perform exceptionally well relative to the broader equity market.
  • The ability to offset a record high input cost inflation highlights the importance of a strong brand portfolio in strategic areas.
  • As volumes return to positive territory, profitability in the pet food segment remains an area of concern.
A Big G sign at the General Mills headquarters in suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is a consumer packaged foods and goods company

Melissa Kopka

Earlier this week General Mills (NYSE:GIS) delivered yet another strong quarter with both revenue and adjusted Earnings per Share )(EPS) surpassing the consensus estimate.

General Mills Earnings per Share

Seeking Alpha

The business continues to execute well on its strategy, in spite of short-term

General Mills outperform the market

Seeking Alpha

General Mills Earnings per Share

Seeking Alpha

General Mills GAAP vs. Non-GAAP EPS

General Mills Investor Presentation

General Mills raw materials used

General Mills 10-K SEC Filing

price of wheat

FRED

price of oats

FRED

price of corn

FRED

price of milk

FRED

price of sugar

FRED

General Mills Brands

General Mills Investor Presentation

General Mills gross margin

General Mills Earnings Release

General Mills volume improvements

General Mills Earnings Release

General Mills organic revenue growth Q3 2023

General Mills Investor Presentation

General Mills organic revenue growth Q2 2023

General Mills Investor Presentation

General Mills Pet Food Segment

General Mills Investor Presentation

Hill's revenue versus EBIT margins

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

