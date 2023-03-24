Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 24, 2023 3:20 PM ETImpel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL)
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adrian Adams - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Leonard Paolillo - Chief Commercial Officer

Rajiv Amin - Controller & Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Ku - Cowen

Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim Partners

Laura Chico - Wedbush

Sean Kim - JonesTrading

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Impel Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Impel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adrian Adams. Please go ahead, sir.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We are delighted that you could join us today for Impel Pharmaceuticals' earnings conference call to review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 commercial and financial results as well as to provide a general business update. Joining me from Impel this morning is Len Paolillo, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Rajiv Amin, our Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we have a slide presentation to accompany our conference call this morning which can be viewed on our website at www.impelpharma.com. If you are listening to this call on your telephone, you may access a synchronized slide deck on our website by choosing the link on our webcast page that says Click Here to listen. I would also like to remind you that during this call, the company will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. During the call this morning, I will provide an overview of the commercial performance of Trudhesa in

