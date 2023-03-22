U.S. Bonds Rally As Market Considers Pause Or End For Rate Hikes

Summary

  • Turmoil in the bank industry and renewed concerns of economic headwinds are driving expectations that Fed interest rate hiking is at or near an end.
  • Most of the gain has unfolded over the past two weeks as news of bank turmoil lifted demand for safe havens.
  • The Fed funds futures market is currently pricing in moderately high odds – roughly 70% in early trading today — that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at the next FOMC meeting on May 3.

Turmoil in the bank industry and renewed concerns of economic headwinds are driving expectations that Federal Reserve interest rate hiking is at or near an end. In turn, the outlook has sparked a rally in the US bond market.

