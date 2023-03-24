PepsiCo: Exceptional Quality Rarely Comes Cheap, It's A Buy

Summary

  • PepsiCo and its high-quality portfolio of brands tend to provide shelter in tough economic environments, as well as sequential and steady growth.
  • As one of the largest consumer staple companies in the convenient foods and beverage categories, PepsiCo enjoys sticky demand and immense pricing power.
  • PepsiCo is defying the law of large numbers and constantly outgrows its smaller peers. Its markets are projected to grow at 5% CAGRs, and PepsiCo is expected to outperform.
  • PepsiCo is one of those companies that always seems overvalued on paper. Waiting for a bargain price with such high-quality companies can be a frustrating endeavor.
  • I estimate PepsiCo's fair value at $192.9 per share, 9.8% above the current market price, and rate the stock a Buy. I believe now is a good time to initiate a position and DCA into a more significant stake.

Can and glass of Pepsi cola

Fotoatelie

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a true blue chip, with a portfolio of timeless, high-quality, renowned brands. The company's operations in the global convenient foods and beverage markets are as stable as they come. While PepsiCo provides shelter in times of volatile markets, it also provides

Brands snapshot

PepsiCo's CAGNY 2023, Presentation

Segment Breakdown

Created by author using data from PepsiCo's 10-K; AMS = Africa, Middle East, South Asia; APANC = Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, China; *Adjusted for one-time charges

Segment growth trend

Created and calculated by author using data from PepsiCo's 10-K

Shareholder returns graph

PepsiCo's CAGNY 2023 Presentation

Comparison Graph

Created and calculated by author using data from the companies' financial reports

Comparison Graph

Created and calculated by author using data from the companies' financial reports

Comparison Graph

Created and calculated by author using data from the companies' financial reports

Comparison Graph

Created and calculated by author using data from the companies' financial reports

Comparison Table

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha. Data as of March 24th, 2023

Comparison Table

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha. Data as of March 24th, 2023

Comparison Table

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha. Data as of March 24th, 2023

Comparison Table

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha. Data as of March 24th, 2023

Financial mdel

Created and calculated by author using data from PepsiCo's financial reports and author's projections

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

