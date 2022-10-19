Saipem: Huge Backlog Is Precursor To Upcoming Earnings Growth

Mar. 24, 2023 5:28 PM ETSaipem SpA (SAPMF), SAPMY
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
371 Followers

Summary

  • Saipem SpA has a massive backlog, which is a precursor to upcoming earnings growth, with the consensus estimate placing the company's EBITDA 2.5 times higher than FY22 levels by FY26.
  • The sale of the drilling business has strengthened the balance sheet position of Saipem.
  • Saipem presents a long-term investment opportunity due to various persistent structural trends in the oilfield services industry.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Overview

Saipem SpA (OTCPK:SAPMF) presents a long-term investment opportunity based on various persistent structural trends in the oilfield services industry. These include deepwater exploration, presence in the Middle East, a surplus of offshore drilling resources, and the liquefied natural gas market.

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
371 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.