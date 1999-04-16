DFIV: Well-Diversified, Actively Managed Ex-U.S. Value ETF

Fred Piard
  • Dimensional International Value ETF is an actively managed fund investing in value stocks outside the U.S.
  • Almost 30% of DFIV assets are in financials.
  • Otherwise, it is well-diversified across countries and holdings.
  • DFIV is slightly better than the MSCI EAFE Value Index regarding valuation ratios, growth metrics, and recent performance.
Financal technology concept. FINTECH.

metamorworks

This ETF (exchange-traded fund) article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.

DFIV

Country allocation

Country allocation (chart: author: data: Dimensional, iShares)

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (chart: author: data: Dimensional, iShares)

DFIV vs EFV since inception

DFIV vs EFV since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Fred Piard
14.71K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

