Genco Shipping: 12% Yield, Low Debt, Lower Breakeven, Oversold

Mar. 26, 2023
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Summary

  • Genco Shipping pays a variable quarterly dividend - its forward yield is 12.85%, and its trailing yield is over 16%.
  • Management has paid off 62% of the debt load since 2021, making GNK one of the few companies with lower interest expenses in a rising rate environment.
  • It looks very oversold and also looks undervalued on a forward P/E basis.
Drybulk freight ship charging/discharging cargo in Vancouver harbour

AWelshLad

Looking for low-debt, high-yield dividend stocks?

You may want to check out Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), a drybulk shipowner. Genco's management has adopted a new value strategy over the past ~year, focusing on three elements - dividends, deleveraging, and growth.

Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

