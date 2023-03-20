The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio, John's February Update: Opportunities In Energy Stocks

Mar. 25, 2023 9:00 AM ETSLB, XLE, SU, EOG, XOM, CVX, FRC, PACW, STAG, VNQ, HR, SIVB, JPM, BAC, AFL, PEP
Summary

  • John's retirement accounts generated a total of $1,312.50 of dividend income for February 2023 vs. $1,188.66 of dividend income for February 2022.
  • John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $357.3K as of February 28, 2023, vs. $356.8K on February 28, 2022. The estimated annualized yield is 4.99%.
  • John's Roth IRA had a balance of $209.1K as of February 28, 2023, vs. $215K on February 28, 2022. The estimated annualized yield is 5.23%.
  • There was one company that paid an increased dividend during the month of February.

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

The last update was all about the chaos of the financial sector, and since then we have seen weakness in another industry that has been performing exceptionally well in recent months: Energy.

Crude oil reached a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Watchlist - Reasonably Priced - 2023-3-20

Watchlist - Reasonably Priced - 2023-3-20 (Seeking Alpha)

Watchlist - Dividend - 2023-3-20

Watchlist - Dividend - 2023-3-20 (Seeking Alpha)

Watchlist - Debt Metrics - 2023-3-20

Watchlist - Debt Metrics - 2023-3-20 (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Traditional IRA -February 2023 Trades

Traditional IRA -February 2023 Trades (Charles Schwab)

Roth IRA - February 2023 Trades

Roth IRA - February 2023 Trades (Charles Schwab)

Traditional IRA - February - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown

Traditional IRA - February - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Roth IRA - February - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown

Roth IRA - February - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Retirement Projections - February 2023

Retirement Projections - February 2023 (CDI)

Retirement Projections - February 2023 - Full Dividend History

Retirement Projections - February 2023 - Full Dividend History (CDI)

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - February 2023

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - February 2023 (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - February 2023 - Cash Balances

Retirement Accounts - February 2023 - Cash Balances (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - February 2023 - Unrealized Gain-Loss

Retirement Accounts - February 2023 - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - February 2023 - Gain-Loss

Traditional IRA - February 2023 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Roth IRA - February 2023 - Gain-Loss

Roth IRA - February 2023 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - February 2023

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - February 2023 (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI, COLB, EPR, ESS, KMI, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

