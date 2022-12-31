Darren415

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) operates in a growing market, and is currently undergoing a shift to a subscription model, which is expected to bring significant profitability from 2023 on. CYBR delivered positive EPS expectations for 2023 and beneficial guidance, so I believe that having a quick look at the firm makes a lot of sense. Yes, there are many risks from lack of qualified personnel, salary increases, or negotiations with third party vendors. With that, I believe that the stock is currently undervalued.

CyberArk

CyberArk is a leading identity and access security solutions company, specializing in protecting organizations' most critical assets from cyberattacks.

It offers a complete set of solutions in key areas such as privilege, access, and DevSecOps, including solutions for privileged access management and artificial intelligence-based identity and access management as a service. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, and Identity Lifecycle Management. CyberArk solutions are used by organizations around the world to secure their access to endpoints, applications, and multi-cloud environments.

Source: 20-F

With many years in the industry, I believe that the most appealing features about CyberArk are its network of connections with massive corporations and its joint venture solutions with other software providers. Have a look at the list given below. There are many large corporations operating in very different markets.

Source: Investor Presentation

In contrast with other new entrants in the cyber security market, the company already reports revenue in different continents, and works with a wide variety of industries. As a result, I believe that future sales growth would be a bit less volatile than that of peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

I also believe that CyberArk is a good read because the company is undergoing a shift to a subscription model due to customer preference for recurring software solutions. In my view, the change could bring significant revenue growth.

Most of the growth has been driven by revenue from SaaS subscriptions and self-hosting. Although this change initially had a negative impact on the recognition of assessable income as well as the operating and net income, I expect that this transition will allow the company to have greater stability in its FCF growth.

With that about the business model, I believe that investors will do good by looking at the most recent guidance given by management. The company expects to report a minimum total revenue worth $724 million and positive EPS of around $0.07-$0.28 per share. Considering the increase in profitability expected for the year 2023, I ran my own financial model.

Source: Investor Presentation

The Total Amount Of Cash Is Quite Substantial

As of December 31, 2022, management reported cash and cash equivalents worth $347 million, short-term bank deposits of $305 million, and marketable securities worth $301 million.

Trade receivables stood at $120 million with prepaid expenses and other current assets of $22 million and total current assets worth $1.097 billion. Total current assets stand at more than 3x the total amount of current liabilities, so I would say that the company reports a good amount of liquidity.

Long-term assets include property and equipment worth $23 million, intangible assets of $27 million, and goodwill of $153 million. Besides, with deferred tax assets worth $72 million, total long-term assets would stand at $721 million with total assets of $1.819 billion. The asset/liability ratio stands at close to 2x.

Source: 20-F

The list of liabilities include trade payables of $13 million, employees and payroll accruals close to $77 million, and total current liabilities of $452 million. Convertible senior notes would be close to $569 million with deferred revenue of $80 million and total liabilities of $1.141 billion.

Source: 20-F

Assumptions Behind My DCF Model

In my opinion, CyberArk is a leading identity and access security solutions company with a strong business strategy and a clear vision for long-term growth. Its transition to a subscription model and its focus on innovation and new product development should enable it to maintain a loyal customer base and expand its global reach in the highly competitive IT security market. I believe that new customers will likely work with CyberArk looking for further protection for the cloud migrations.

Besides, digital transformation will likely offer new opportunities for cross selling and expansion with new products in new markets, which will likely bring revenue growth and FCF expansion. Finally, in my opinion, new innovations in the IT industry will most likely increase attack surface. As a result, the number of uses of the product offering delivered by CyberArk will likely multiply.

CyberArk's marketing strategy is focused on establishing its leadership in identity security globally, and the company has more than 450 channel partners around the world. Under my base case scenario, I believe that management will likely sign new agreements with new partners. Considering the number of large corporations working with CyberArk, finding new partners may not be difficult. As a result, the number of potential clients could increase.

The company has adjusted its marketing strategy to address the new norm of remote work, investing in online events and digital marketing. The long-term growth strategy includes improving its existing products and services, introducing new features, and developing new solutions to address new use cases. Under my DCF model, I assumed that these marketing strategies will remain as successful as they were in the past.

My Model Implies A Fair Value Close To $180-$181 Per Share

The modeling of the cash flow statement includes 2032 net income of $423 million, depreciation and amortization of $13 million, share-based compensation close to $72 million, and deferred income taxes of -$78 million.

I also assumed an increase in trade receivables worth $53 million, increase in prepaid expenses worth -$104 million, and increase in trade payables of close to $1.254 million.

Besides, with the increase in short-term deferred revenue of $51 million, increase in employees and payroll accruals of close to $7.50 million, and changes in operating lease right-of-use assets of $31 million, I obtained 2032 CFO of $499 million. If we also subtract 2032 property and equipment worth $70 million, 2032 FCF would stand at $428 million. Note that in the next nine years, I expect net income growth, CFO growth, and FCF growth. At the same time, changes in deferred income taxes may increase along with increases in trade payables, depreciation and amortization, and capital expenditures. I believe that my figures are not far from reality.

Source: My DCF Model

With a CAPM that includes a WACC of 8.1%, I obtained an enterprise value of $7.031 billion. If we also add cash, bank deposits, and marketable securities worth $926 million, and subtract debt of $520 million, equity would be close to $7.438 billion, and the fair price would stand at $181 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Risks

I believe that the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel could be one of the most serious risks that CyberArk may face. In my view, if the cybersecurity market continues to expand, and clients increase their demand for services, corporations may suffer from lack of personnel. Even worse, the salaries in the industry may increase, which could significantly deteriorate the free cash flow margin of CyberArk.

The company also faces cybersecurity risks considering that many of its servers are hosted in the cloud, which could potentially lead to application crashes. Measures such as the implementation of cyber security measures and the diversification of cloud infrastructure service providers can mitigate some of these risks. With that, mitigating its own IT risks to ensure long-term sustainability and success may also be quite expensive. Besides, IT failures while working with clients may deteriorate the image of the firm, which would lead to a decline in the stock demand.

Dependency on third-party vendors is also an ongoing concern, and relationships with vendors could deteriorate. If vendors decide to renegotiate their fees, or they stop working with the company, the revenue may decline. As a result, I believe that sales growth would most likely decline.

Large Number Of Competitors

The IT security market is highly competitive, and consists of numerous companies offering security solutions and services to address the constant cyber threats. In the privileged access management market, the main competitors are BeyondTrust Corporation, One Identity LLC, and Delinea Inc. (formerly ThycoticCentrify). There are companies that offer identity security and DevOps solutions such as Okta Inc. (OKTA), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and HashiCorp. , Inc. (HCP).

Conclusion

With the target market growing at a double-digit rate, I believe that betting on a company like CyberArk is quite ideal. CyberArk is also expected to deliver positive EPS in 2023 thanks to its shift to a subscription model and the emerging need for cybersecurity solutions. I also think that innovation and cloud migration in the IT industry will likely bring new threats that corporations may have to face, which could multiply the uses of the software provided by CyberArk. Yes, I did see many risks from economic changes in the cybersecurity industry, including lack of qualified personnel, salary increases, application crashes, or problems with partners, and third party vendors. With that, I believe that CyberArk stock could be worth much more than what the market currently offers.